For UL men’s basketball fans, there were many things to like about the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 81-47 season-opening win over West Florida on Tuesday at the Cajundome.
First and foremost, the newcomers supplied plenty of hope for the future.
Arizona 6-11 transfer Jordan Brown delighted the crowd of 2,069 with 25 active minutes, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.
“I thought we did a nice job of getting the ball inside early,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “Jordan and Theo did a nice job around the goal for us shooting the ball. We shot a nice percentage in the first half.
“He (Brown) has played well in practice and he’s played well in our other two opportunities. It’s important to establish both of those guys inside.”
Former Lafayette Christian standout Greg Williams was steady, providing five points, four rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes, including making his only 3-point attempt early in the second half.
“I thought Greg Williams was really good tonight too,” Marlin said. “Greg did a real nice job from an overall standpoint in the game. Typical line for him. He was 1-for-1 from 3, didn’t shoot it a lot, set other people up - had a couple assists, blocked a shot and just did a good job in his 15 minutes.”
Former Lafayette High Jalen Dalcourt added seven points, two boards and an assist in 13 minutes.
And down the stretch, former Carencro High standout Joe Charles had a productive seven minutes with six points on 2-of-3 shooting behind the arc, four rebounds and a steal in seven minutes.
“Joe’s done so well I told the staff yesterday that I’m not against starting Joe,” Marlin said. “He’s been outstanding in practice. You saw him knock in those two 3s one he got the jitters out of the way.
“He’s going to be a really good player. I think him and Carter are going to have a bright future. They’re just behind a lot of older guys right now.”
With his knee injuries behind him, Kobe Julien’s return was hampered some by a recent illness, but he still contributed 12 points, two rebounds and three blocked shots.
“I see it every day, so good,” Marlin said of Julien’s game. “It was a little bit like the Alabama game, but in the Alabama game he was a 3-of-5 from 3 in the first half.
“He’s not rebounding the ball like he needs to, but to play 17 minutes without a personal foul, he needs to play a little bit harder in my opinion. But he’s been sick too. He practiced yesterday, but he did not practice over the weekend.”
As a team, the Cajuns combined for nine blocked shots from five different players.
Also, some performers beginning their second seasons with the squad displayed upgraded performance.
Freshman post Isaiah Richards had six points, nine rebounds and a steal in 15 minutes, while walk-on guard Kentrell Garnett backed up getting the start with 10 points in 16 minutes.
“He’s really done a good job,” Marlin said of Richards. “To me, he’s one of our most improved players since last year. Going against those bigs every day has really helped him sharpen his game.”
UL outrebounded West Florida 49-41, made fewer turnovers with nine compared to 16 for the visitors and limited the visitors to 27.3% shooting from the field compared to 47.9% for the Cajuns.
“We share the ball,” Marlin said. “Against the zone, I thought we moved it really good for most of the night. Sharing the ball is something I think this group is good at. Their spacing is good.”
Besides some late turnovers down the stretch in a blowout, probably the most disappointing part of the opening win was UL going 0-for-11 from 3-point land in the first half and finishing 8-of-29 for the game for 27.6%.
Marlin said he can see using different starting lineups throughout the season based on the opponent’s style of play.
“We’ll match up defensively to determine who we’ll start,” Marlin said. “It really doesn’t matter. We’re going to spread it around.
“Good team effort all the way around. We’re excited to get this one under our belt.”