Upon learning of his first-round Women’s NIT opponent late Monday night, UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead couldn’t get one thought out of his mind.
Forget about the team’s height.
Forget about having to travel to Memphis.
“I didn’t want to face a team that beat Stanford,” Brodhead said.
That team is the Colorado Buffaloes, who Brodhead’s Cajuns will meet at 2 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the WNIT Memphis Regional at the My Town Movers Fieldhouse in the Memphis suburb of Colliersville.
On Jan. 17 in Boulder, Colorado knocked off the then-No. 1-ranked Cardinal 77-72 in overtime. A few weeks later, Stanford got revenge in another competitive game 62-54.
On Sunday, Stanford was named the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA women’s tournament.
“They’re that good,” Brodhead said. “I mean they have a kid that is dunking the basketball in the game. For Colorado to be able to pull that win off … we’re facing a really, really good team first game.”
Colorado (10-0, 8-8) also has a win this season over No. 6 Arizona. The Buffaloes finished the regular season with a 55-50 road win over Washington and then lost to the Huskies in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament 68-54.
If a brief glance at Colorado’s schedule might be a bit intimidating, the first look at the Buffaloes’ roster probably caused Brodhead to lose a little bit of sleep as well.
Colorado has six players on its roster at least 6-foot-3 and five of the 16 players on the roster are at least 6-foot. The Cajuns have three players listed over 6-foot, but only 6-1 starting senior center Ty’Reona Doucet is a regular among that trio.
With that said, Brodhead is ecstatic to still be playing, beginning with the quick turnaround in preparation.
“I think you prepare all season,” Brodhead said. “For me, going into the tournament, we’re going to continue to do what we do best. You’ve got to kind of find out quickly. I think because of our style of coaching and our style of play, we worry more about ourselves than who we’re playing. To me, it fits in tournament situations because it’s such a quick turnaround.
“I have a great coaching staff as far as breaking down film and doing the scout. They make it really simple for the players, so they can actually commit to the plan and execute it. I think that’s a lot of credit to our staff. They do a great job.”
Even in his ninth season, Brodhead continues to process of building the program. Earlier this season, it was the program’s first Sun Belt regular season title and now its first WNIT berth.
“It helps build a program, instead of just being finished and preparing for exit meetings,” he said. “This gives you an opportunity to continue to improve. Make kids understand that those possibilities are there. That’s what you work for. This is what this team has worked for, the opportunity to play in postseason play.
“This is the first time in history we get to play in the WNIT. There are some tough teams in there. It’s something we’ve always kind of looked forward to.”
In 2015 and 2016, UL played in the WBI, the step right under the NWIT, and won the overall title in 2016.
“I know with the WBI, a lot of people didn’t think much of it, but boy, it helped our program to continue to play and improve, get better,” Brodhead said.
The Cajuns (16-6) are coming off a loss to Troy in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament finals – ending their 15-game winning streak.
The team will depart for Memphis on Wednesday to get tested, practice on Thursday and play on Friday.
If UL wins Friday, it would play the Nebraska/UT-Martin winner at 5 p.m. Saturday. If it loses, it would meet the loser at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“For us, it was disappointing to lose to Troy, but it was also a lesson,” Brodhead said. “Our players, especially the seniors, knowing we had an opportunity to play in the WNIT, reset. I thought (Monday) was excellent. I think they learned from the rebounding side and some of the things we talk about a lot.
“I really think they’re focused on that part. We went 15 games without losing. Sometimes it takes a loss to reset it, to regroup. Here it is, for our seniors, this could be their last tournament, their last few games. I think they’ll be ready to play.”