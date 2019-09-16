Billy Napier had one of his happiest nights ever as a collegiate football coach Saturday, and it had little to do with his UL team’s record-setting 77-6 thrashing of Texas Southern.
Because Napier calls the offensive plays, he liked what he saw in the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 748-yard offensive performance — even though the third and fourth quarters were shortened to 10 minutes — and scoring touchdowns on every possession against the out-manned Tigers with the exception of clock-killing plays at the end of each half. But even those weren’t the biggest reasons for his high spirits.
Napier’s favorite number from Saturday’s second straight home win was probably 89. That’s how many Cajuns got playing time on Saturday, including six players rushing for scores and 15 players on the receiving end of passes from four quarterbacks.
“It’s great when you can play all three phases, play really sound, and get the game under control and have an opportunity to play some of these players that we need to develop and we need to continue to develop,” Napier said Monday at his weekly media briefing, “and also a lot of players that don’t get an opportunity to play.
“That’s probably the most gratification I’ve had in a long time as a coach. A lot of these guys that are on the ‘look’ squad, they’re on the ‘job-takers’ squad, to get an opportunity to play in front of their family, in front of their fans and their friends, that was a great experience. I think you could see that our players were excited for them.”
The Cajuns (2-1) had fielded 66 players one week earlier in a 35-14 win over Liberty that was not as close as that score, and they were harping then on the benefits of that depth versus last year’s depth-challenged team. This time, with UL holding a 49-3 lead before the midpoint of the second quarter, the substitutions came like the state of Louisiana’s voting cliché — early and often.
Starting quarterback Levi Lewis (10-of-13 passing, 181 yards, 2 TDs) played only a quarter and a half before backup Jai’ave Magalie took over. First-year freshmen Clifton McDowell and Chandler Fields alternated snaps during the final three offensive series. Baton Rouge sophomore T.J. Wisham, who sat out last season after transferring from Army, wound up as the game’s leading rusher with 103 yards and was the only one of the seven running backs not to find the end zone.
“I was just excited that six of us scored touchdowns,” Wisham said. “I really wanted to make it seven for seven, but it was exciting to get out there with a lot of guys that practice hard like I do every day but don’t always get the chance to play. Just to see all the guys that you take reps with every week, and then to get the ball and play on offense, it was great to see that.”
“T.J. earned the respect of his teammates and the staff last year when he was the scout-team running back,” Napier said. “He came to work every day, tremendous attitude, one of the more respected players on our team among his peers. With T.J., Chris Smith (5-50 yards, 1 TD), Ashton Johnson (6-68, 1 TD), I’ve told you guys a number of times that if we had to play our fourth, fifth and sixth running backs one week this year, we’d be just fine."
Napier stressed quality and not just quantity Saturday before turning his focus to this year's final non-conference game at Ohio University. Even though UL likely had its largest number of players see game action in history (no official records are available), the Cajuns had no turnovers, only one play for negative yardage and only one penalty in the second half (six overall).
“No question our staff did a tremendous job,” he said. “I thought we had the players ready to play. It’s easy to maybe overlook an opponent … you’re playing an FCS level team where Vegas has got you as a 40-plus point favorite, so it was good for our staff to get our players in the right frame of mind and for four veteran players to do that.”
The Cajuns scored three touchdowns in the first nine minutes, a direct contrast to the season’s first two weekends when UL struggled early. UL was fortunate to be within 14-7 against Mississippi State early in the season opener and was down by that same score last weekend against Liberty before dominating the final 2½ quarters.
“That was the challenge,” Napier said. “Start fast, leave no doubt, and I thought we did that.”
The challenge will be different against the Bobcats (1-2), who haven’t lost a home game in almost two full seasons. Ohio has lost two straight on the road at Pitt (20-10) and Marshall (33-31).
“They’ve played some good teams,” Napier said. “We’ve got a heck of a challenge in front of us this week. They’ve got a great blueprint, they’ve played winning consistent football and coach (Frank) Solich has done a great job of creating stability there as he’s built that program.”