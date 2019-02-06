UL-Lafayette football coach Billy Napier called it “roster management.”
With a full year to recruit, Napier added seven players to the signing class of 2019 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 25 — but the second-year coach made it clear that the Ragin' Cajuns aren't necessarily finished.
“You’re going to see a few things happen tonight, tomorrow,” Napier said Wednesday. “It’s a constantly changing thing. It’s going to change every day depending on what happens.”
UL-Lafayette had 25 names on its signee list Wednesday. The Cajuns also have at least three junior college products already enrolled for the spring semester who are not on that list, and they have one known graduate transfer scheduled to arrive in June. They also expect to add one more Texas high school standout before the end of the week.
The numbers will fluctuate because of the intricacies of new NCAA recruiting and signing rules, and Napier said he and his staff have taken full advantage of the new regulations.
“Those specifics are something we’d like to keep to ourselves in terms of strategy,” he said. “We did a great job of evaluating the rules, looking at different ways to add players to our roster. I think we’re a little bit ahead of the game in terms of how we did it.”
Three junior college players — quarterback Beau Kalbacher of Austin, Texas; defensive lineman Devin Mitchell of Plaquemine; and defensive back SchDarren Archie of Brandon, Mississippi — are on campus and going through pre-spring strength and conditioning.
Running back Nick Ralston, an Arizona State transfer, is expected to arrive after the spring semester, and the Cajuns are expected to sign tackle King McGowen of Willis, Texas, this week. McGowen, described by one Cajuns assistant as a “freakish athlete,” decommitted from SMU and gave UL-Lafayette a commitment last week.
“Some will be counting forward, some count back,” said Napier, who could not discuss players other than the 25 his team has signed. “A lot of that has to do with the ins and outs of roster management. There’s a lot of games won and lost in terms of how you manage that 85-scholarship roster. The good thing is, we found a way to get it done.”
The seven “new” Wednesday signees include five high school players (three from North Louisiana), along with two junior college players: quarterback Jai’ave Magalei (6-3, 234) of Lakewood, Washington, and defensive lineman Ja-Quane Nelson (6-3, 280) of High Point, North Carolina.
Magalei sat out last season at Mt. San Antonio (California) Junior College with an injury, while Nelson played only one year at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.
“Certainly we had intentions of adding another quarterback,” Napier said, “and we did that. Jai’ave has talent that we can develop. To add Ja-Quane this morning was a big deal. That gives us a three-for-three (year) junior college player that’s got some size and stature and will give us some immediate depth there.”
Among Wednesday’s prep signees were West Monroe defensive lineman Andrew Gleason and Monroe-Neville outside linebacker La’Kamion Franklin, giving the Cajuns four signees from the two powerhouse prep programs. UL-Lafayette had signed defensive lineman Delvin Hutchinson (West Monroe) and offensive lineman Logan Newell (Neville) in the early period.
Napier credited offensive coordinator Rob Sale, a Monroe native, for those signings.
“Rob has a tremendous relationship with the folks there, and we may get info there that others don’t know,” he said. “You look at this whole class, we took players from winning programs, players that know success, that have played in big games and know what it takes to have that success.”
Wednesday’s other high school signees include offensive linemen Tyler Brown of Madison, Miss., and A. J. Gillie of Natchitoches-Central and kicker Grant Paulette of Carrollton, Texas-Hebron. Brown was an early commitment to the Cajuns but did not sign as part of the early-period group.
“I’m a huge fan of the early signing day,” UL-Lafayette assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Tim Leger said. “I’ve always been places where you can get poached or pulled. You’re always worried if you can hang onto this guy or that guy, but ours was pretty stress-free going into the second period because a lot of the guys were already secured and locked up.”
Of the Cajuns’ 25 signees, 16 are Louisiana prep products and four more are from Texas. Last year’s thrown-together class, which had no early signees because of Napier’s late arrival, included only four Louisiana high school players.
“That speaks everything about how coach Napier approached the state of Louisiana and how we’re going to do things,” Leger said. “The majority of these guys are from right here in our backyard.”
Napier added: “When we started a year ago, our plan was to start inside out in terms of how we recruit. I think we executed our recruiting plan better than any part of our plan so far this year. Certainly we made some progress on the field, but our recruiting plan was executed really well.”