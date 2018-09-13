UL-Lafayette’s defensive unit figures to have issues slowing down Mississippi State’s offense, particularly quarterback Nick Fitzgerald.
The Ragin’ Cajuns offense is seeking a way to deal with the Bulldogs defense, specifically nose guard Jeffery Simmons and end Montez Sweat and a front wall packed with NFL prospects.
If the Cajuns don’t find a way to negate those two problems, things could get ugly in Starkville, Mississippi, Saturday when the teams meet for the first time in 31 years and in the first of two games in two years between the squads.
If the visitors can find a solution for just one of the two, the Cajuns (1-0) could make it more interesting than their four-touchdown underdog status entering the 6:30 p.m. contest at Davis Wade Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPN2.
And, somehow, if they find a resolution and keep the Bulldogs under control on both sides of the line of scrimmage?
“Anything can happen,” says junior guard Kevin Dotson, part of the strength on the right side of the UL-Lafayette offensive line that will challenge one of college football’s best defensive line duos. “We know we have a challenge, but we’re approaching it with the same intensity as any other game.”
“At the end of the day, it’s the same field, 100 yards,” Cajuns linebacker Chaiziere Malbrue said. “I take it as a great opportunity to show what we have.”
Both players were recruited and signed by former Cajuns coach Mark Hudspeth — now associate head coach and tight ends coach at MSU — for games like this. By the time UL-Lafayette faces the 16th-ranked Bulldogs and travels to meet top-ranked Alabama in two weeks, the Cajuns will have played four Southeastern Conference teams in 14 playing dates after games at Texas A&M and Ole Miss last year.
“That’s why these guys are here,” Cajuns first-year coach Billy Napier said. “They want to play against the best competition out there, and it’s our job to get them ready for that. We’re getting more and more players that can play winning football, but we need more of them that can execute at a high level.”
That’s definitely needed Saturday against the Bulldogs (2-0), who whipped Stephen F. Austin 63-6 in their home opener and cruised to a 31-10 road win against Kansas State. That win was State's largest road victory over a “Power Five” non-conference team in 45 years, and bumped the Bulldogs up two spots in the polls — a listing they’ve been part of since last October.
Part of that is due to Fitzgerald, the 6-foot-5 senior who holds 12 MSU records. Fitzgerald rushed for 159 yards in his first game since an injury in November’s “Egg Bowl” against Ole Miss.
Fitzgerald’s 2,645 career rushing yards puts him 302 short of Tim Tebow’s SEC record for quarterback rushing, and he’s also thrown for 4,594 yards in his career and two or more scores seven times in the past two seasons.
“He’s a big, athletic guy that’s difficult to tackle,” said Napier, who coached at Alabama five seasons since 2011. “He does a good job of finding receivers and taking what the defense gives him. Mainly, he’s experienced, he’s been in some big games and he’s been very productive. He’s back from the injury and he’s in his final year.”
The final-year part could be good news for the Cajuns next season, when UL-Lafayette and Mississippi State open the 2019 season at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. This year, maybe not so much, since Fitzgerald engineers an offense that’s averaging 578 yards per game, 302 per game on the ground and 8.4 yards per play.
The MSU defense may have even more playmakers. Sweat (21) and Simmons (17.5) have combined for nearly 40 tackles for losses in their past 15 games including last season, and Simmons is rated by some services as the SEC’s top NFL prospect.
“We know that (Simmons) is a preseason All-American and those other guys are really good just watching the film,” Dotson said. “They’re strong and have size, the kind of frame you want for a D-lineman. They’re big on the inside and long on the outside. We have to do everything we can to be technically sound.”
Dotson and his up-front mates may get a slight advantage from the tutoring of D.J. Looney, who is in his first season coaching the Cajun offensive line after serving last year as tight ends coach at his alma mater MSU. Mostly, though, they need senior quarterback Andre Nunez to pick up where he left off from the 49-17 win over Grambling two weeks ago.
Nunez was 19-of-22 passing, completing 19 of his final 20 throws and 13 in a row at one point, for 184 yards and two scores while guiding an offense that rolled up 556 yards.
Trey Ragas, an 800-yard rusher in his freshman season last year, had a career-high 142 yards, and junior Ja’Marcus Bradley had six catches including two touchdowns in UL-Lafayette’s first meeting with the Tigers. Meanwhile, the Cajun defense had six three-and-outs.
“Obviously, the competition ramps up this week,” Napier said. “We’ve got our hands full with a really highly regarded, veteran team. But our players are excited about competing against the best and that’s what this opportunity presents.”