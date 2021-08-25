At first glance, it wouldn’t seem like a top priority for a roster filled with essentially the same two-deep depth chart as a year ago.
Yet, high on the list of the No. 23-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns in camp this August has been building relationships.
Super senior quarterback Levi Lewis named it when asked about his top focus.
“Building a team bond,” Lewis said. “Getting to know our teammates a lot better ... that’s one of the biggest things I feel like I’ve improved on. I continue to get better at knowing my teammates, knowing my guys on both sides of the football. Our receiving corps – even the tight ends and the running backs – knowing each guy and what they’re capable of.”
The pandemic offseason of 2020 apparently had a more detrimental impact than many outsiders realized.
For sophomore cornerback Mekhi Garner, it’s also a big part of the secondary’s attention as well.
“I’d say we’re building on coming closer,” Garner said. “Us being way closer than we were last year, establishing like real tight relationships.”
Junior center Shane Vallot said the offensive line really takes that issue seriously. In fact, a day after the second scrimmage, Vallot organized an offensive line social at tackle Max Mitchell’s home.
“Since I’ve been here, we’ve probably been the closest group on the team,” Vallot said. “So every chance we get, we try to get everybody together and try and do a little something off the field.
“We work hard on the field 24-7, especially during camp, so I thought it would be cool to get the crew together after the last scrimmage and cook for the guys.”
The self-proclaimed best cook on the team, Vallot said he rustled up some “some brisket, some Boston butt, some ribs” for his buddies.
“I wanted to show the new guys that came how we do it and how it’s supposed to be done as an offensive line,” Vallot said. “They don’t really know yet.
“It’s big for us to be close, because when you get down to the fourth quarter and the game’s on the line, I want to know that I can trust the guy next to me.”
Message: ‘Represent’
UL coach Billy Napier revealed the message of a recent speaker in UL professor Andre Williams on how to handle social media.
In other words, how to ‘represent’ UL’s program.
Above the door to the locker room prior to running onto the field is a sign that says, ‘Represent.’
Like most tactics, there’s a story behind it.
“When I was a little boy, any time my Dad would drop me off somewhere, he’d always ask me what my name was,” Napier told. “I would have to say, ‘Napier,’ and he’d tell me to represent.”
Williams’ message “the logo never comes off” reminded Napier of a famous old warning quote.
“It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. And I think in today’s world, maybe five seconds to ruin it. Just having a strategy when it comes to social media,” he said.
Return specialists
Napier confirmed even the return specialists for the Cajuns will be the same this season with running back Chris Smith back as an All-American kickoff returner and cornerback Eric Garror back as the starting punt returner.
“We’ve been working hard on some of those contingency plans,” Napier added. “There are quite a few of the returners back there that do a good job.”
Among those working as potential return options during practice are wide receiver Dontae Fleming, running back Emani Bailey and cornerback Amir McDaniel.
Team still focused
Junior safety Percy Butler said UL fans don’t have to worry about the Cajuns losing focus despite all of the hype, including a No. 23 preseason national ranking.
“Most definitely,” Butler said. “That’s all we talk about, taking it one game at a time.”
The details are still the focus.
“We’re focused on ourselves right now,” Butler added. “We’re not really looking into focusing on anyone else right now. We’re really focused on what we’ve got to get better, what we’re messing up at practice and scheming our offense right now and the offensive players are scheming us. So we’re really focusing on each other to help each other get better.”