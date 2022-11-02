The Troy Trojans are good.
They’re 6-2 overall and lead the Sun Belt West at 4-1, allowing only 17.6 points a game.
It’s likely going to take UL’s best effort of the season to knock off the Trojans at 4 p.m. Saturday at Cajun Field.
No matter how the game plays out, however, expect the Ragin’ Cajuns to give 100% effort until the game’s final play.
One, this group always seems to do that.
Two, it’s Senior Day at Cajun Field and this group of seniors has established far too much respect during their careers for the underclassmen to let them down.
“That’s definitely a big point of emphasis that we’re focusing on this week, sending those guys out the right way,” UL junior tight end Neal Johnson said.
No, it’s not UL’s final home game, but that happens next Thursday against Georgia Southern and this group deserves the full Saturday home game treatment.
“Certainly honoring a group of seniors that mean a lot to me personally, mean a lot to our program and mean a lot to our university,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “It’s pretty safe to say that these guys have been a part of the best run in UL history, certainly recent history.”
Among the honored seniors on defense are: safety Bralen Trahan, cornerback Eric Garror, linebackers Jourdan Quibodeaux, Kris Moncrief and Andre Jones and defensive linemen Zi’Yon Hill-Green, Ja-Quane Nelson and Andre Landry.
On offense, there’s receivers Michael Jefferson, John Stephens, offensive lineman David Hudson, tight end Johnny Lumpkin, and on special teams arguably the best punter in school history in Rhys Byrns.
“Me being close with a lot of those guys, I love all the guys – defense, offense just a lot of goofy guys and different personalities everywhere,” Johnson said. “It’s just a good mix.
“They’ve definitely meant a lot to us. We go as they go.”
As a group, the team has seen the influence on a daily basis.
“For instance, maybe we’re having a bad day at practice and we get our leaders to call everybody up and just get everybody fired up to go out and do it yourself,” Johnson said.
Each player likely has a senior or two that really impacted their careers. For Johnson, it’s Lumpkin.
“When it comes to leadership, I always thing about Johnny Lumpkin,” Johnson said. “In my instance, Johnny Lumpkin has just paved the way for me.”
For redshirt freshman defensive end Jordan Lawson, it’s Hill-Green.
“I think it just brings you closer when you’re out there with somebody that you know will lay it on the line for you and is laying it on the line,” Lawson said. “They’ve sacrificed a lot for us. Some of those guys, they don’t have to be here. They’ve already got their degrees. They could be gone, but they chose to come back for the team.”
He’s seen the sacrifice firsthand so often with Hill-Green.
“He’s going through stuff every day with his knee,” Lawson said. “He never lets it affect us. He never lets us see that side of him that’s down or that negative energy side. Everything’s just so uplifting coming from him.”
Sure the evidence of this senior group’s contributions to the program includes a pair of Top 25 finishes over the previous two seasons.
But the impact could also be seen when UL quickly found itself down 29-5 in the second quarter at Southern Miss last Thursday.
“That goes back to the (senior) leaders,” Johnson said. “We go down what 22-5 in the first quarter, we’ve got our leaders on the sideline getting everybody hyped up and making sure everybody is staying in the game and making sure everybody is believing in each other.
“We’re on the sideline, ‘We’ve been through this. We don’t panic at all.’ We get together, figure out what’s going wrong and we lead and go out there and give it our all.”
In addition to the leadership, there’s plenty of production, especially on the defensive side.
For example, Hill-Green is approaching 200 tackles with 12 sacks and five fumble recoveries.
Moncrief has collected 173 tackles, 12.5 sacks, two interceptions and five breakups.
Jones emerged as a true development talent with 189 tackles, 14.5 sacks and eight breakups.
Garror is one of the top cover corners in program history with eight interceptions and 31 breakups, as well as an elite punt returner with three returned for scores.
Byrns has averaged 43.5 yards a punt with 42 over 50 yards and 82 inside the 20 over five seasons.
“We’re honoring a group, they’re special, man,” Desormeaux said. “They’re obviously really good football players, but they are great people. Their leadership has really carried this team.”