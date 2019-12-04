Neither Appalachian State’s Zac Thomas nor UL’s Levi Lewis were recognized as first or second-team All-Sun Belt Conference quarterbacks when the team was announced Wednesday by the league office after a vote by the coaches.

Agree or disagree, it would be awfully difficult to argue with the role either junior quarterback played in helping their respective teams earn a spot in Saturday’s 11 a.m. Sun Belt Conference championship game to be played in Boone, N.C., on ESPN.

Thomas has thrown for 2,427 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions, while also running for 387 yards and seven additional scores.

Lewis, meanwhile, threw for 2,450 yards with 20 touchdowns and only three interceptions, while rushing for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

“We ask him to make lots of decisions, and does a great job preparing,” UL coach Billy Napier said of Lewis. “He’s a good in-game decision maker relative to the risk. He knows when he should take a chance and when he shouldn’t. He’s a winner. The guy’s been winning football games for a long time - as a high school player and certainly as a player here.

“He does a great job of setting an example of how to prepare, how to practice, the intensity, the urgency, the discipline that we would want from every individual player, and that’s what I respect about him the most.”

Bowl picture

On paper, it’s real simple.

If Appalachian State wins, the Mountaineers go to the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21 and the UL Ragin’ Cajuns to the Lending Tree Mobile Bowl on Jan. 6.

But if the Cajuns win the Sun Belt title, UL would go to the New Orleans Bowl and Appalachian State’s destination is up for grabs.

That, of course, is assuming contractual bowl tie-ins are really binding.

Obviously, some believe they aren’t.

Yahoo sports, for one, is projecting Appalachian State to play Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, N.C. That’s basically the Mountaineers’ version of the New Orleans Bowl constantly wanting UL because it’s only two hours away.

On paper, the Belk Bowl has tie-ins with the ACC and the SEC but the SEC won’t have enough bowl-eligible teams.

If the Mountaineers do actually have a realistic path into the Belk Bowl as the Sun Belt champions, that means the Cajuns could end up in New Orleans win or lose Saturday.

Another guess for the Belk Bowl has North Carolina taking on Southern Mississippi, according to 247Sports. The Tar Heels ending up in Charlotte would end the Mountaineers’ road there because they played already this season.

If the Cajuns, don’t end up in New Orleans, most projections have UL playing either Western Michigan or Central Michigan in Mobile on Jan. 6.

Polls motivate Cajuns

The Appalachian State Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 20 in both the AP and the coaches Top 25 polls and No. 21 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The Ragin’ Cajuns both respect that program’s achievement and also are very motivated by it heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. Sun Belt championship game on ESPN.

“I think they deserve it,” UL senior right guard Kevin Dotson said. “They’re a good team. They’ve beaten good opponents. They deserve everything they get. As for us, them moving up helps our cause when we beat them. If they’re No. 20, we know we’re going to get more votes when we beat them.”

UL senior wide receiver Jarrod Jackson agrees.

“I can’t speak for everybody,” Jackson said of whether it motivates him. “It does for me. Don’t get me wrong, that’s a good team. Let’s call a spade a spade, those guys are good. For them to have that ranking, that’s big for me because it serves as a challenge.

“Why not us? Why not the Ragin’ Cajuns? We put in the same work. We fell to them by 10, but we’ve got something for them coming up Saturday.”

Kicking game edge?

In the first meeting, Appalachian State had to overcome a deficit in the kicking game to outlast the Cajuns 17-7.

UL punter Rhys Byrns had six punts for an average of 49.3 yards on the game, including four kicks inside the 20. The result was the Mountaineers’ average starting field position being their own 16.

“I think they do a tremendous job on their special teams, not only with their specialists, but with their scheme,” ASU coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “I felt like that was one game where their special teams won that phase of the game. They really did a nice job of scheming us up and putting us in bad field position for most of the game.

“That’s something this week we really have to pay attention to and do a better job of not being behind the 8-ball.”