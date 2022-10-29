The notion first arose with the sloppy 21-17 road loss to ULM back on Sept. 24.
It became a full-blown reality, however, after UL’s 39-24 road loss to Southern Miss on Thursday.
For the first time since Sun Belt division play began, the Ragin’ Cajuns are entering November no longer playing for the Sun Belt West Division crown.
With two losses, it was still a bit of a stretch. But with division-leading Troy coming to Lafayette and Southern Miss still on the schedule, two wins there would have kept hope alive.
With three losses now, the focus can only shift to somehow maintaining bowl eligibility.
That won’t be easy.
At 4-4 overall, the Cajuns will have to win at least two of their remaining four games to do so.
Troy enters the weekend 6-2 and 4-1. That will be a chore.
Then comes high-flying Georgia Southern possibly with the league’s top passing attack Thursday.
After that is a daunting trip to Florida State, before finishing out at Texas State on Nov. 26.
UL has had the Bobcats’ number since Texas State joined the Sun Belt, but it did beat Appalachian State and how much will the Cajuns have left by that point?
However you slice it, counting to six looks complicated.
The good news is coach Michael Desormeaux’s team still seems to be together.
“We kept working through it and kept believing,” he said after Thursday’s loss. “The locker room’s good. They know that we can do better. They know we need to do better, but they know we’ve got more in front of us and we’re going to work our butts off to get better.”
Much of that comes from such solid leaders as senior defensive end Zi’Yon Hill-Green.
“As the game went on, we got off the mat and kept swinging,” he said. “Even though we didn’t come out victorious, we kept swinging and I love my team for that. I preach that so much at practice – keep swinging no matter what it is and what the score is, we’re going to keep playing. We’re going to keep playing technique. We’re going to keep coming after you.”
That was evident Thursday after getting ambushed by Southern Miss to the tune of a 29-5 deficit in the second quarter. Somehow, UL was down by eight points with the ball with two minutes left.
“At the end of the day, younger or older, you have to keep fighting no matter what the situation is,” linebacker Kris Moncrief.
It certainly would speak much worse of the program’s future under a first-year head coach if the team splintered and pointed fingers when things got tough.
But while it’s nice to have such good intangibles, execution is require to achieve big-picture goals.
After many UL fans often got somewhat bored with the offense's methodical approach under quarterback Levi Lewis, it’s pretty obvious what the secret was behind UL’s success under coach Billy Napier.
The Cajuns simply didn’t turn over the ball with Lewis.
In 14 games last season, UL turned it over eight times, including only one in the final nine games.
So far in eight games this season, that total stands at 12.
Despite the awful start in Hattiesburg, the Cajuns would have been in good shape to pull off the comeback win with two turnovers. Four is just too many to overcome.
“We’ve got a find a way to start faster and got to do a better job of protecting the football and eliminating big plays – a lot of stuff that you’ve got to get fixed, so we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Desormeaux said.
The defense gave up three too many big plays against Southern Miss, but has been solid overall with good leadership.
The special teams units have improved, but need to get more consistent.
Also promising is the encouraging second-half adjustments the staff made against South Alabama, Marshall and Southern Miss, but the pregame strategies need to improve.
Ironically, Desormeaux said the short-week plan included more work on ball security. Addressing the issue doesn’t necessarily result in actual execution under the lights.
With only four games left, the other tricky aspect of the stretch drive is how to manage playing young players.
The NCAA allows true freshmen to play in four games without losing a year of eligibility. Top prospects quarterback Zeon Chriss and running back Zylan Perry played against Arkansas State
How such potential future stars are utilized the rest of the way will be interesting to monitor.
From the beginning, the plans were for this season to produce the program’s second four-year winning streak since 2012.
It’s going to take quite a flourish to achieve that after Thursday’s loss in Mississippi.