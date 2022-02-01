After signing eight players in the early December signing period, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns are expected to add some more prospects into the fold Wednesday for the traditional February version of national signing day.
Zachary wide receiver Charles Robertson and Pineville offensive lineman Kaden Moreau publicly have committed to the Cajuns and are expected to sign Wednesday.
Two other strong possibilities are Opelousas High offensive lineman Trent Murphy and Franklin High quarterback Zylan Perry.
The 6-4, 271-pound Murphy originally committed to McNeese State, but he de-committed and later visited UL and Louisiana Tech.
Perry originally committed to Nicholls in December, only to de-commit. The 6-foot, 185-pounder played all over the field for the Hornets during the past three seasons.
Perry entered the week mulling offers from Nicholls, McNeese and UL after visiting Lafayette this weekend.
He said his plan is to announce his commitment Wednesday and then officially sign Friday.
“It’s overwhelming,” Perry said about the recruiting process. “It’s been very stressful.”
Fortunately for the Hornets, the game has come much easier on the field for Perry over the previous four seasons.
“He grew up fast,” Franklin coach Tremayne Johnson said. “I knew him as a kid, so we had a good relationship when he got to high school, but he grew up faster than I expected.
“He’s the kind of kid you want to build around.”
In addition to quarterback, Perry played free safety, running back, cornerback, wide receiver and return specialist for the Hornets during his career.
This past season, Perry threw for more than 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns and also ran for more than 1,600 yards and 16 more scores. He also picked off five passes and returned two for scores.
“I think the thing that people overlook about him is how strong he is,” Johnson said. “They can see how fast he is on film, but he’s strong.”
Perry, who is listed as having 4.48 speed in the 40, said UL is recruiting him as a running back.
“I’m totally convinced that whatever position he ends up playing, he’s going to exceed their expectations,” Johnson said. “He’s that type of player.”
Johnson said he tested the soft-spoken Perry’s leadership skills during his sophomore season. He passed.
“He’s not as vocal as some kids are,” Johnson said. “He doesn’t say much, but when he speaks, everybody listens.”
UL coach Michael Desormeaux was recruiting Perry prior to becoming the head coach.
“I feel comfortable with him,” Perry said of Desormeaux.
The February signees would be added to the eight players UL signed in December, including four on offense and four on defense. The offensive prospects were quarterback Zeon Chriss, tight end Terrance Carter, offensive tackle Bryant Williams and wide receiver Jaydon Johnson.
The defensive signees included cornerback Lorenzell Dubose, linebacker Kailep Edwards, safety Damon Youngblood and junior-college defensive lineman Marcus Wiser.