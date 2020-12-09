After being so optimistic about where his UL women’s basketball team was going to this season during the offseason, things have changed pretty dramatically for coach Garry Brodhead’s Ragin’ Cajuns.
First, they missed two weeks of practice with a team-wide quarantine and then the first two games of the season were canceled.
Then the news came from the Sun Belt Conference that it had changed the schedule. After the initial league schedule was fair for a change to Brodhead’s program, the new schedule will send the Cajuns on the road for six of their first eight games.
In other words, it’s a good thing UL took care of business 80-48 over McNeese State on a Wednesday matinee at the Cajundome, because it won’t play another home game until Jan. 15.
“I thought it was big,” Brodhead said. “It’s a shame that we go on the road forever. That’s kind of tough to deal with, but we’ll deal with it and see how it works out. It’s difficult on the road.”
Brodhead said he’s going to try to pick up a last-minute opponent for the weekend, but no takers yet.
At least on Wednesday, his team got at least nine minutes of playing time for 13 different players and the team shot 48 percent from the field, 55.6 percent from 3-point land and 75 percent at the line in the process.
“I think it’s important for the kids to see that we have the ability and the opportunity to win some of these games,” Brodhead said. “Going into the season and looking at the schedule, I felt we could win every game. I really thought that everybody we matched up against, we’d have that opportunity to win.
“Hopefully, they can continue to have that attitude that whoever we face, we’re ready to go and get a win.”
Leading the way Wednesday was sophomore guard Makayia Hallmon with a career-high 16 points behind 9-of-9 shooting at the line.
“I feel very comfortable this year, more than I did last year,” Hallmon said. “I’ve got a better understanding of what’s going on and what they’re asking for.”
In her second year with the Cajuns, Hallmon is more patient and more reliable on the defensive side.
“I start by trying to pace myself in practice, not go as fast as I want to go,” she said. “I just work on it in practice and it carries over into the game.
“Last year, I couldn’t really understand the defense, but now I’m getting in every spot they want me in at the right time.”
The other two double-figure scorers were Brandi Williams and Destiny McAfee with 10 points apiece.
“My game improved a lot since last year, but I do need to work on more stuff, especially defensive-wise,” Williams said. “I know we need to work on our rebounding and boxing out. That’s our main focus in practice right now. But as an individual, I do feel like I’m doing better since last year.”
McAfee and Hallmon led an effort off the bench with 43 points for the Cajuns, who led 28-5 after one quarter and led by as much as 42 points with 3:36 left in the fourth period.
“That was our object,’” Brodhead said. “We wanted to do it in our last game where we could get, especially the newcomers, in there with the returners. In the first half, we didn’t do quite as good a job with our substitution. We need to see them. We’re playing limited games before conference, so we really need to see who can gel and who can play well together.”