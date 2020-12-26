Perhaps it was only fitting the UL Ragin' Cajuns won the way they did Saturday in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas.
While it's been a season of triumph in so many ways for coach Billy Napier's club, so many of the victories that had the Cajuns ranked No. 16 in the AP poll coming into this weekend have come through countless struggles.
The Cajuns lost assistant coach D.J. Looney to a heart attack in August. Incredibly, Saturday was Looney's birthday.
Like so many teams, they battled COVID-19 protocols throughout the season. But unlike most 10-1 teams, so many of the wins just didn't come easily.
Saturday's 31-24 win over UTSA wasn't a comeback win like six of UL's 10 wins were this season, but it was much more of a struggle than many expected ... both in pregame and as late as the third quarter.
And just like his team did almost every game this season, the Cajuns found a way.
"Today's game is a direct reflection of what we've created over time," Napier said. "Sometimes when you go through difficult things in life - events, adversity, whatever the case may be - over time if you have the right perspective, I think you develop character and really perspective about life.
"I really believe that about our team. We had great poise. Today, we certainly could have played better in some areas, but this group man, when it count, they put some things together. We found a way to finish there at the end."
In many ways, the Cajuns had several golden opportunities to claim a double-digit win without so much pressure on a late-game drive.
After getting a gift touchdown early in the third quarter, thanks to linebacker Ferrod Gardner recovering a fumble at the UTSA 3 to set up an Elijah Mitchell touchdown run for a 24-7 lead, it appeared the Cajuns were on their way.
Then the tide turned.
First it was a rare Trey Ragas fumble, which led to a Roadrunners' touchdown to cut UL's lead to 10.
Then came miscues in other category. Facing a second-and-one at the UTSA 33 and seemingly running the ball at will, the Cajuns inexplicably ran an out route that honestly should have been a pick-six.
After a no gain on the next play, it appeared the Cajuns got the first down on fourth down, but a holding flag spoiled the drive and forced UL's first punt of the game.
The momentum had been turned over at that point to the Roadrunners.
Before Napier and his Cajuns knew it, a game that easily could have been a blowout was now tied 24-all early in the fourth period.
That's when the struggles of the 2020 season actually paid off for the Cajuns.
Incredibly, no one panicked. Struggling to throw the ball for much of the day, the offense didn't flinch.
Struggling to halt UTSA's running game - giving up 223 yards on the ground - the defense didn't flinch either.
"If you've been watching us every single game, I mean most of our games we came back to win in the second half," UL junior linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill said. "It didn't change anything. We knew what we had to do. That's the type of game we play, whether you like it or not. I mean, I wish sometimes we could get some separation, but we're close every single time.
"But nothing changed. I didn't have to say a word to any of those guys. They knew what they had to do."
The offense promptly went 72 yards on 12 plays in 6:09 and the defense ended the game with a stop to preserve the win.
"I think it's too late to have a rah-rah speech," Napier said. "You've either got the ownership and the character to regroup and make adjustments and compete and play through the ups and downs of the game, or you don't."
Through the roller coaster second half, however, the game did finish the way any offensive play-caller enjoys - with his offense on the field running out the clock with an effective running game.
"A lot of good things today and certainly a great way to cap off the final chapter here in 2020," Napier said.