For the second straight day in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns faced a daunting double-digit deficit in the second half.

And for the second straight day, coach Bob Marlin’s club somehow found a spectacular second wind to climb the mountain.

But after tying the game twice in the second half after trailing by 19 points with 50 seconds left in the first half, Georgia State finally ended UL’s season with an 84-73 win in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament semifinals Sunday at the Pensacola Bay Center.

“We got punched in the mouth basically,” Marlin said o the 52-35 halftime deficit. “We didn’t execute.”

In Saturday’s 79-68 win over South Alabama, three Cajuns had double-doubles in a game against a Division I team for the first time since 1989.

On Sunday, the Cajuns overcame a 19-point deficit to push the Panthers into the final minutes of the game.

“We went in and regrouped at halftime,” Marlin said. “We’d beaten them before when we were down 17 at the half and beat them down 11 before in the second half. We knew we’d have a chance to come back.”

Powering the comeback this time was Cedric Russell and Mylik Wilson. Despite the frustration of getting three fouls in the first half, Russell open the second half with a 3-pointer and then a pair of free throws.

“We knew the mistakes we were making,” Russell said. “We knew what we weren’t doing and what we were letting those guys do.

“We allowed them to come out and throw the first punch. We weren’t responding in the first half and then the second half, we knew what we had to do.”

Wilson then got aggressive with a bank shot at 15:08 and then a steal and slam dunk at 12:21 to cut Georgia State’s lead to 60-54.

A minute later, Devin Butts nailed a 3-pointer and suddenly the Cajuns cut it to five for the first time since early in the first half at 64-59 with 10:52 left.

Russell finished the game with 20 points and three rebounds, while Wilson’s big night ended up with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The comeback was complete when Dou Gueye’s 3-pointer at 7:28 tied the game at 69-69.

Another Gueye basket at 6:33 tied it again at 71-all.

“I was actually glad when they tied the game, but I felt like these guys were playing to protect the lead,” Georgia State coach Rob Lanier said. “I told these guys in the timeout, ‘Ok, we don’t have the lead anymore. Can we go play now?’

“We were playing like the pressure to protect a lead, instead of playing the game.”

At that point, it appeared the Cajuns had run out of gas.

It began with Wilson missing two free throws that would have given the Cajuns a 73-72 lead with 6:14 left.

Georgia State controlled the action the rest of the way to advance to the Sun Belt Tournament finals against the winner of Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.

It was the fourth postseason meeting between the two programs with Georgia State now leading 3-1, as well as the overall series 14-7 after Sunday’s win.

“Yeah, could have,” Marlin said of running out of steam. “We certainly were tired. I thought we played better early in the second half. Then late, there was a little bit of frustration.

“I thought if we take the lead, they might break on the other side. We just couldn’t get it done down the stretch. Give them some credit.”

The loss meant the Cajuns haven’t won more than one game in the SBC tournament since winning it all in 2014.

The Panthers were led by five double-figure scorers, led by Corey Allen with 21 points and Eliel Nsoseme with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Other double-figure scorers were Ryan Boyce with 13 points, Kane Williams with 11 and Jalen Thomas with 10.

Truthfully, it appeared the Cajuns would never be in it throughout the first half.

But the defense got much better, limiting the Panthers to zero 3-point attempts in second half.

“We did a couple of things different,” Marlin said. “We were just able to get some stops, were able to score and got a couple of breaks for some easy baskets.

“Nothing special, I just thought we fought a little bit harder and defended a little bit better.”

Georgia State jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead after a Justin Roberts 3-pointer at 17:02 and the Cajuns never got any closer than five the rest of the game.

One thing UL was able to do in the first half was make 3-pointers with six in 12 tries to match the Panthers’ six 3-pointers over the first 20 minutes.

In fact, the Cajuns actually got two four-point plays – one each from Russell and Jacobi Gordon.

Russell’s cut the Panthers’ lead to 17-12 with 12:03 left in the first.

Freshman Kobe Julien even came off the bench to nail a 3-pointer, but UL only had 15 other points in the first half not produced by 3-pointers.

Part of the reason for that was 10 turnovers in the first half.

While the Cajuns struggle to find any offensive rhythm, Georgia State put on a clinic in the first half.

The Panthers shot 53% from the field, only had the three turnovers, dished out 15 assists, contributing largely to 22 points in the paint.

Georgia State also made all six of its free throws and nailed six 3s in 10 attempts.

“They were better than us in the first half,” Marlin said. “I’m proud of our guys for coming back. We just didn’t get the breaks today.”