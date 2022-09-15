It was a tough decision to swallow, but the writing was on the wall.
Despite playing quarterback his entire life and being on the 'QB1, Beyond the Lights' Netflix docuseries, Warren Easton star Lance LeGendre is now officially a wide receiver for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
“I’m really proud of Lance,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “Making that move to receiver was not easy for him. He’s been playing quarterback his whole life.”
LeGendre left high school as the No. 9 ranked dual threat quarterback nationally as a four-star recruit. At different stages of recruiting, he had offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and Florida State. He eventually signed with Maryland and then transferred to UL in January of 2021.
As this season began, he was fourth on the depth chart at quarterback behind Chandler Fields, Ben Wooldridge and true freshman Zeon Chriss of Baton Rouge.
“It’s exciting for us for sure and I’m happy for him,” Desormeaux said. “Like a lot of guys, he’s had some tough things happen throughout his journey. I think he can see that this might be the avenue for him to make an impact.”
LeGendre has actually only practiced at receiver for a week and a half prior to playing the position in Saturday’s 49-21 win over Eastern Michigan and actually making two receptions for 18 yards.
“I told him this and I believe this, I think he can play in the NFL at receiver,” Desormeaux said. “I absolutely do.
“I think that speaks to him – we’ve talked about that receiver room and how good it is – so for him to be able to be in position to do that, l think it just speaks to how hard he’s worked and the ability that he’s got.”
It’s never been a secret how athletic the 6-foot-2, 223-pound redshirt sophomore is, but his transition to receiver has been impressive.
“Oh yeah, he’s a freaky athlete,” Desormeaux said. “The things that he does, it’s so easy. The guy goes to receiver and I don’t know that he’s dropped a ball yet. He’s out there and he’s not making all routine catches. He’s got the ability to do all those things.”
Desormeaux contends the switch is much more difficult than most think.
“People just think as a receiver, you just run routes and catch calls,” he said. “There’s so many technical things to it from release to end-route running to route tops to finish on the catch. You have to work all of these different things … transitions and then blocking. The guy’s never blocked in his life, so he’s got to learn how to go do that. Those things are not easy to do.
“People thing you just throw him at receiver and let him go. It’s not that easy and in our offense, it’s really not easy. We have unique splits, formations and adjustments.”
As the season goes on, Desormeaux said LeGendre could get involved behind center in Wildcat formations and even get involved in the return game.
“He’s got the ability to do all those things,” he explained. “I think when you have a player like him, you’ve got to be careful not to overextend too early, particularly moving to receiver that you’ve never done and maybe getting in the return game that you’ve never done.
“I would like to start moving him into special teams as a role player on it and then as you kind of grow into that, you have the ability to maybe move him along. He certainly has that type of skill set.”
Even more challenging for LeGendre is he’s playing the ‘X’ position behind arguably UL’s top two receivers in Michael Jefferson and John Stephens.
“You look at him and you saw, ‘Wow, this is something that we can really make something out of this,’” Desormeaux added. “I’m thrilled about the progress that he’s made there.”