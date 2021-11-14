Only moments after his No. 24-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns secured homefield advantage in the Sun Belt Conference championship game following a 35-21 road win over Troy, coach Billy Napier’s mind went right to it.

He began imagining the atmosphere he hopes will await his team at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Cajun Field.

“It’s going to be an historic day for our entire community – Lafayette, Louisiana and all of Acadiana,” Napier said. “This needs to be one of those days that people remember for the rest of their lives.”

It’s the moment his program has been building up to since the day Napier and his staff arrived on campus.

UL's defense stepped up in clutch without its leading tackler The Troy Trojans had more first downs 22-19 and actually outgained the No. 24-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns 391-370 and yet lost by two touchdowns i…

They’ve checked so many boxes.

Under Napier, the program has made winning normal.

Saturday’s win in Troy made it nine straight wins – something that’s never happened before in the history of the program.

They finally captured a signature win over a quality power five program at Iowa State last season.

They got nationally ranked for the first time last season since Harry Truman was president. And before anyone thinks that was only because of the pandemic, the Cajuns cracked the national polls in two separate stretches this season as well.

Sure, they win too many of their games by one score for some fans, but now isn’t the time to nitpick.

In Napier’s mind, that golden opportunity has finally arrived to show what’s possible.

“We need to the people to come from all of the communities out in Acadiana,” he said. “Get in the car, buy a ticket and don’t just buy a ticket. Buy a ticket and come sit in it.

“Let’s have a heck of a day at 2:30 on national television and watch our kids compete their tails off.”

As a courtesy, the Cajuns have even supplied three weeks to prepare for the moment by clinching the home field on Nov. 13.

“So this year, we get an opportunity to go back,” senior linebacker Ferrod Gardner said. “We secured it early and it’s at our place.

“We can’t ask for a better situation.”

This most recent win that left the Cajuns 9-1 overall and 7-0 in league play was the latest example of the composure and preparedness this team has exhibited so many times in the Napier era.

Take the first drive of the second half. UL was only clinging to a 14-13 halftime lead and its offense was stifled throughout the second quarter with three straight three-and-outs to end the first half.

To make matters worse, the first play of the third quarter produced a 15-yard penalty for a first-and-25 scenario.

But instead of yielding the momentum to the Trojans, the Cajuns just went to work. First, it was a 19-yard completion to Michael Jefferson and after a three-yard run, Levi Lewis hit tight end Neal Johnson for a 40-yard gain to the Troy 16 to seize the momentum.

“We kind of shifted on them and created an empty set and ran four verts and hit the seam, much like we anticipated and practiced,” Napier said of the key drive. “It was really good protection and route by MJ. Big play there to get it to seven-and-7 and then we were able to get it to third-and-2.

“Then we called the naked and they cut Neal (Johnson) loose. So a quick turnaround there.”

Sure, the passing game has been a roller coaster ride at times this season, but it’s in those critical moments that UL really rides the experience Lewis to the team.

“Just really doing exactly what he was supposed to do, but doing it with precision and accuracy and on time,” Napier said of Lewis. “Just good team offense, taking advantage of what they gave us.”

Then later in the game on fourth-and-nine, Lewis turned what appeared to be another turnover on downs into a 27-yard touchdown run to build a 15-point cushion.

“It was really just making something out of nothing,” Lewis explained. “I had Neal, but I didn’t feel like Neal was going to get the first down. He had like a little stick route.

“The pocket just collapsed and I got out of there.”

Napier insists the composure his team displays with each victory isn’t luck. It all goes back to understanding the game.

“I think sometimes when you don’t understand what’s happening, then maybe you lose your composure,” Napier said. “But when you know you can get it fixed, you stay composed.”

Now comes the chore of maintaining enough focus to take an 11-game winning streak into December.

Some diehards will wish it was this Saturday.

Others will need time to prepare.

Napier and the UL athletic department just hope the Acadiana area rewards this football program by visiting Cajun Field on Dec. 4.