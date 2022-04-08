JONESBORO, Ark. - The UL Ragin’ Cajuns noticed a weakness in the opposition and took full advantage of it, utilizing the bunt with great effectiveness in a 10-0 road win over Arkansas State on Friday.
The Cajuns improved to 16-14 overall and 5-5 in Sun Belt play, while the Red Wolves dropped to 5-22 and 0-10 in league play.
The fun for UL began in the second inning. Carson Roccaforte singled and Connor Kimple got a bunt single ahead of Bobby Lada’s sacrifice bunt.
Heath Hood then got one home with a squeeze bunt, before Warnner Rincones made it 2-0 with a squeeze bunt of his own.
In the third, it was RBI doubles from Roccaforte and Kimple that made it 4-0.
Two innings later, Max Marusak reached on an error, advanced on Tyler Robertson’s bunt and scored on Kyle DeBarge’s squeeze bunt for a 5-0 lead.
UL added three in the sixth. Hood doubled and Rincones collected a bunt single. Brock delivered an RBI double and later scored on a wild pitch right before Marusak’s sacrifice fly.
Brandon Talley was the winning pitcher, allowing no runs on two hits, three walks and striking out four in five innings.
DeBarge, Roccaforte, Kimple and Hood all got two hits for the Cajuns.