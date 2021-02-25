Nothing about Wednesday’s 8-7 extra-innings win over McNeese went according to plan for UL coach Gerry Glasco.
The Cajuns were outhit by the Cowgirls and couldn't close out the game in the 7th inning up by 3. Kandra Lamb started the game and Summer Ellyson finished it, but neither pitcher was at their best.
Glasco said the effort was disappointing.
“This was as poorly played a game as I have been a part of,” Glasco said. “It was frustrating from the very beginning. We got the win; that’s the good part. There was so much disappointing about this game.”
The frustrations began when Julie Rawls hit her second home run of the season to give the Cajuns what appeared to be a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Rawls, however, took her helmet off when rounding the bases and thus, was called out, resulting in only a 2-0 lead.
“I told them not to disrespect the game,” Glasco said. “I can’t imagine what she felt she was doing. I told her not to take the helmet off and maybe she misheard and thought I told her to take it off. You can’t do things like that if you expect to be a really good ball club.”
Glasco gave McNeese credited and said he knew they were battle-tested after tough games against Baylor, Arkansas and Oklahoma State.
“McNeese showed guts and fortitude the whole way,” Glasco said. “They tied it from three runs down. There were a lot of errors on their part. What if they didn't make those errors?”
Glasco said the pitching wasn't where he wanted to be as Lamb gave up five hits and Ellyson gave up seven. He said he liked what he saw from Lamb in the beginning, but really wants her to keep that confidence as the game goes on.
“Kandra has to learn to finish batters,” Glasco said. “You can’t start 0-2 and waste and go to a 3-2 count. She has to have more confidence in her changeup. She has to have the confidence to throw it when the pitching coach calls it. She is really close to being a special pitcher.”
The injury bug also showed itself as Taylor Roman and Ciara Bryan both went down in the game. Glasco Tuesday’s game was one that you just want to go home from.
“Some things you can’t control,” Glasco said, “but the things you can control, you have to control them. We are going to learn from this. We have to learn from so many aspects of this game tonight.
“I’m way past being reasonable but the one thing we can try to dwell on is the win.”