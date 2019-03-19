There was a time not so long ago where it seemed like UL sophomore shortstop Hayden Cantrelle just couldn’t get a base hit.

These days, it looks like no pitcher is ever going to get him out.

The Northwestern State pitching Tuesday night at Russo Park anyway had no luck doing so with Cantrelle hitting for the cycle in a 4-for-4 performance, leading the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 8-3 win over the Demons.

“It was euphoric,” Cantrelle said. “At the time, it was a three-run ball game and we were trying to push that extra run across. I was just trying to get Johnny (Windham) into scoring position any way I could.”

Cantrelle’s led off the third inning with a triple and scored on Brennan Breaux’s RBI single to left to tie game at 3-3. He later added to the game's scoring with a solo homer in the sixth for a 6-3 lead and then a double to finish off the cycle and spark two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Cantrelle’s cycle was only the fourth in school history with the last one being Stefan Trosclair against UTA in 2016, joining Kyle Clement in 2015 against Jackson State and Tommy Bates in 1990 against TCU.

“I think it was all about making sure I was persistent,” said Cantrelle of his early struggles. “That’s important in this game, because you’re going to fail a lot. My plan that I had set from the beginning eventually was going to work. I just had to keep on plugging. It can be discouraging at times, but that’s part of it. Going through that is allowing me to have the success I’m having now.”

His recent tear has now improved Cantrelle’s batting average to .307 after starting last week’s slate at .160.

“I knew I was winning at-bats (before hot streak),” Cantrelle said. “I was barreling balls up. Over time, those are going to play, and that’s all it was for the most part.”

Another sizzling hitter, Hunter Kasuls, then delivered in the fifth inning with a two-out triple to give the Cajuns (now 10-11) the lead for good.

Kasuls finished the game 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and four RBIs.

“We call that barreling up,” UL coach Tony Robichaux said. “He (Kasuls) lives with his barrel on the ball.”

Then there was a new name doing damage for the Cajuns. Alex Hannie delivered an RBI triple to rightcenter to knot it at 2-2, one batter after Kole McKinnon’s sacrifice fly chased home UL’s first run.

Meanwhile, the pitching star of the night was freshman right-hander Connor Cooke. He allowed only one run on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts in four innings.

“That’s how you have to handle freshman if you want them to pitch,” said Robichaux concerning sticking with freshman pitchers. “You’ve got to let them go out there and sometimes they’re going to mess things up, but you’ve got to hold on.”

Jack Burk pitched three shutout innings to get his first save of the season.

“That’s four scoreless for him now,” Robichaux said. “That’s big for us, because we can definitely use him down the stretch. He’s throwing more strikes now. With his soreness, he kind of messed around with arm angles and arm slots a little bit. I don’t think these last couple months have been pain issues, just him trying to find a good throwing slot and some good rhythm and timing.”

INJURY NOTES

As expected, outfielder Gavin Bourgeois will have surgery on his shoulder and red-shirt this season.

Also, Gunner Leger won’t be UL’s starting pitcher Friday night at home against Appalachian State. Jacob Schultz is expected to take his spot in the rotation.