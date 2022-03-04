It was two very different levels of competition and two very different results.
But there were actually a few common themes to connect the two games.
On Thursday night against LSU at Lamson Park, the visiting Tigers took advantage of some fourth-inning wildness from the Cajuns in a four-run frame in a 4-0 victory over UL.
On Friday afternoon, the Cajuns got some confidence back with a 12-0 run-rule win over Central Connecticut State in the opening game of the LSU Crossover tournament.
”The message to the team was to keep going out there and adjusting and growing from this game,” UL third baseman Jourdyn Campbell said after Thursday’s loss to LSU. “I feel like we improved from the last game. We still have a lot of improving to do, but I feel like we do have to acknowledge that we did grow from this game and we just adjust.”
Campbell was 2-for-3 with three RBIs in Friday’s win over the visiting Blue Devils that left the Cajuns 11-3 on the season.
One common message between the two games was the confidence gained by a pair of UL pitchers. Against Alabama, junior Kentucky transfer Meghan Schorman brought some stability after the four-run fourth with three shutout innings, allowing UL’s offense to actually bring the tying run the plate in the bottom of the seventh.
“I thought it was a step in the right direction for our ball club,” Glasco said. “(Against) Alabama, when we spiraled, we couldn’t get the ship back. We did see that (Thursday). I give Meghan Schorman credit for them.
“She came in and took the game and put it on her shoulders. It was an outstanding performance by Schorman tonight. I thought she was fantastic, lights out.”
Then on Friday, it was Kandra Lamb’s turn.
After walking two and giving up a hit in LSU’s fourth-run fourth Thursday, Lamb rebounded by throwing a five-inning no-hitter at Central Connecticut State on Friday afternoon.
Throwing 70 pitches, Lamb didn’t allow a baserunner until a walk in the top of the fifth and struck out 12.
Joining Campbell with a big day at the plate was Stormy Kotzelnick at 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs.
Glasco said he tried to convince his young team that playing top 25 opponents like Alabama and LSU is still just a softball game.
“You can’t it bigger than the game, because it is simply a game,” he said. “If you don’t realize that then you can never be as good at that game as you want to be. You have to keep things in perspective. Otherwise the game gets too fast.”
Campbell is convinced the team heard his message.
“We’re young and we’re hungry,” she said. “We’re taking these opportunities and we’re growing from them. It’s only a loss if we take it that way. If we can learn from it and continue to grow and keep battling, then it’s a win in the end.”