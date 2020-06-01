After UL’s athletic department confirmed the return date for football voluntary workouts last week, the university announced the workout schedule for all other sports, as well as plans for a safe return, on Monday.
After football return on June 8, the sports of men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, soccer and volleyball will return on Wednesday.
That will be followed by a Aug. 3 start date for the sports of baseball, golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s track and field.
The phased process was devised after consultation with the Centers for Disease Control, the Louisiana Department of Healthy, the American College Health Association and the NCAA’s Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Sport.
"Our number one priority is the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff,” UL director of athletics Bryan Maggard said in a statement. “This process of determining and implementing proper protocols to follow as we reopen our facilities to voluntary workouts has been made possible with collaboration between university leadership, team physicians, and local and state authorities. These protocols will allow our student-athletes and coaches to prepare for the upcoming sports seasons in an environment that prioritizes safety."
The screening process will continue throughout the summer, which includes a daily physical evaluation questionnaire and temperature check. Masks will be provided for all student-athletes and staff to use when entering the facility and in common areas.
Any athletes not cleared in the daily screening process will be evaluated further by the sports medicine staff and possibly by team physicians for testing.
“Our team obtained the most current information available regarding COVID-19 to guide the development of guidelines and procedures that will provide a safer environment for our student-athletes and staff,” UL assistant director of athletics for sports medicine Travis Soileau said. “These procedures were developed to not only ensure the health and safety of our sport programs, but also to mitigate possible outbreaks that could potentially jeopardize the future of our athletics competition.”
Throughout the summer, no visitors will be allowed in the department’s facilities and an occupancy rate of 25 percent of the maximum capacity will be enforced in all areas.
A full sanitization of the Mosing Student-Athlete Performance Center, Moncla Indoor Practice Facility and the Cox Communications Athletic Building will occur at least three times per day.
Athletes won’t have access to the facility’s locker room. Instead, all athletes must arrive at the facility already dressed for workouts.
Hand sanitizers will be available before entering the building.