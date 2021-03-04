The rough stretch for the No. 12-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns of late got even rougher Thursday night with a humbling 8-1 loss to the Baylor Bears at Lamson Park.
The Cajuns dropped to 10-4 with the loss, while the visiting Bears improved to 6-3. UL will play a weekend series at Memphis, including a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.
"It was just a good, old-fashioned butt kicking and ours was the one getting kicked," UL coach Gerry Glasco said. "I don't know what to say. We played a bad game. We did everything wrong that you can do wrong.
"We let the leadoff batter on five out of six innings. We weren't aggressive at the plate.."
Offensively, the Cajuns stranded a runner in scoring position in each of the first four innings, but the only run UL got home was a two-out RBI single by Julie Rawls in the first.
Defensively, UL’s pitching staff had no answer for Baylor’s hot bats. The Bears’ assault began with speed in the first when Nick Dawson and Lou Gilbert bunted to get on and Josie Bower’s RBI ground out got one run home.
But it was another run in the second when Emily Hott led off with a single and scored on Nicky Dawson’s two-out Baltimore chop RBI single over first base for a 2-1 lead.
UL ace Summer Ellyson stranded a leadoff double by Goose McGlaun in the third, but she couldn’t escape serious damage in the fifth.
In that frame, Baylor scored six runs on six hits. Gilbert and McGlaun each got RBI doubles and Taylor Ellis delivered a two-run double for an 8-1 lead.
"The bottom line is we're a team that's looking for ourselves ever since we lost O'Neal and we lost some players," Glasco said. "We're not over it, we're not past it. That's probably my fault. We've got to figure out a way to recollect ourselves and at least play a lot more competitive style of ball.
Both Casey Dixon and Karly Heath pitched in the fifth.
Ellyson’s night ended after giving up five runs on eight hits, two walks and four strikeouts in four-plus innings.
Perhaps the lone bright spot to the evening for UL was the experience gained in the circle by Heath, who allowed no runs on four hits, no walks and struck out four in 2.2 innings.
"I thought she came in and really competed well," Glasco said. "That was probably the bright spot of the night for me."
Another candidate could have been the hitting of shortstop Jade Gortarez, who was 2-for-3 with two singles after entering the game in a slump at .179.
"Jade's been working really hard," Glasco said. "She's been coming in extra. We've been hitting in the morning. She's been making some good strides. "
Baylor pitcher Gia Rodoni improved to 2-2 on the season after allowing one hit, six hits, one walk and striking out four in a complete-game performance.
"The main thing is to stick together and find our way through this," Glasco said. "I think we really need to examine are there any internal issues that we don't know about going on in the locker room. A lot of times when a team is struggling on the field it's a result of things in the background, so we need to figure out what's causing us to not play to like we're capable of playing."