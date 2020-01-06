BOONE, N.C. — UL’s basketball team withstood a 3-point barrage from Appalachian State in the first 12 minutes, and then turned things over to Mylik Wilson on Monday night to post its fourth double-digit comeback win of the season.
The freshman guard poured in 21 of his career-high 30 points in the second half, helping the Ragin’ Cajuns come back from as much as a 15-point deficit and take an 81-73 win over Appalachian State for their first Sun Belt Conference road win of the season.
The Cajuns (7-9, 2-3), who snapped a six-game losing streak Saturday with a home win over Troy, outscored the host Mountaineers 42-27 after halftime for their second straight impressive second-half performance. UL had outscored the Trojans 42-20 on Saturday after trailing at halftime.
Wilson had a career-high total for the third straight game and the top individual scoring mark for any Cajun this season, hitting 10-of-19 shots and four three-pointers along with leading the Cajuns with nine rebounds and five steals.
“We’ve been trying to get him more aggressive, and he’s responding,” said Cajuns coach Bob Marlin, whose team had its third-largest comeback win in his 10 years at the helm and its largest ever on the road. “He’s got a good temperament, never gets too high or too low, and he’s very patient. He was the best player on the court tonight, no question about it.”
Dou Gueye added 15 points off the bench for the Cajuns, who opened a streak of three road games in six days with Monday’s win. UL leading scorer Jalen Johnson — who was shut out Saturday despite the Cajuns win — had 13 and freshman guard Calvin Temple 12 in his second start for a squad that is missing four regulars with injuries, three of them for the season.
Justin Forrest had 21 points to pace Appalachian State (9-7, 3-2) while Adrian Delph had 14 off the bench and Isaac Johnson had 12 first-half points on four 3-pointers but did not score in the second half. In fact, other than Forrest and Delph’s nine points each, the rest of the Mountaineers managed only seven second-half points. App. State also hit only 5 of 19 outside the arc in the second half and shot only 40% after a hot first half.
“We got them to take 38 of their 59 shots from 3, and that’s what we wanted them to do,” Marlin said. “We pressed them a little bit at the end of the half, changed defenses and slowed them down some when we fell back into a zone. The second half we started in that zone, something we don’t normally do, and we came up with some big steals.”
UL finished the night with only 12 turnovers and had 11 steals including the five from Wilson, who has 16 steals in UL’s past four games.
ASU hit nine 3-pointers in the first half, four of them coming in a period of less than three minutes after Cedric Russell’s two free throws 11:23 before halftime brought UL back within one at 20-19. Isaac Johnson — who had only 13 3-pointers in App. State’s first 15 games — made three treys in a 2:20 stretch and the Mountaineers ran off 14 straight points.
Justin Forrest’s 3-pointer in transition with 8:44 left in the half gave the hosts a 34-19 lead before Gueye’s driving layup stopped the run, and it was still a 15-point Mountaineer advantage on two O’Showen Williams free throws that made it 36-21 with 8:44 left.
UL, however, responded with an 8-0 run of its own and Temple’s two free throws cut the margin to 36-29 at the five-minute mark. Russell’s first 3-pointer of the game with 59 seconds left in the half pulled UL within 44-39, but Hunter Seacat’s putback gave App. State a 46-39 halftime lead.
It was still a nine-point game early in the second half before Jalen Johnson had five quick points, and two driving layups by Temple tied the game at 52 and 59, the first ties since the first three minutes.
Seacat had another inside basket just before the 10-minute mark but Wilson answered with two free throws with 9:53 left to start a 10-0 Cajuns run that included three App. State turnovers. A Gueye layup, a 3-pointer by Wilson and Russell’s layup off a Wilson steal put UL up 69-61 with 7:40 left.
“The big thing is that those steals turned into a lot of transition points for us,” Marlin said. “It wasn’t the press that was turning it over for us, it was the half-court. We were taking the ball and either laying it in or getting fouled.”
Forrest had a 3-pointer moments after Russell’s layup, but Wilson scored five straight points and Jalen Johnson had a putback for a 76-64 lead with 4:03 left and the Mountaineers never got closer than six points the rest of the way. Wilson then put it away with two free throws in the final minute and fittingly hit a three-pointer with eight seconds left for the final margin.