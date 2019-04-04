At a news conference almost two weeks ago, UL associate head coach Anthony Babineaux made a statement that might have seemed like a bit of a Hail Mary at the time.

“I do believe that at some point, this is going to turn around and we’re going to be able to play more consistent baseball,” Babineaux said. “I do believe that.”

Could it finally really be?

Could it be the third time is the charm?

Could it be the pitching is finally ready to effectively man 45 innings in a week? The recent emergence of quality starts from unexpected arms suggest maybe so.

Could it be enough hitters are now producing at a rate high enough to combat an occasional hiccup by the pitching staff? Wednesday's 9-8 win in Hammond says perhaps.

More potential answers to those questions should emerge starting at 6 p.m. Friday when the Cajuns welcome Arkansas State to Russo Park for a crucial Sun Belt Conference series.

This is the third time since the Cajuns (15-16, 4-5 Sun Belt) began the season 1-7 they’ve reached the brink of the .500 mark. The first two opportunities resulted in mini-losing streaks that pushed UL back down the hill.

Are all of coach Tony Robichaux’s ducks magically in a row after a few wins over old nemesis Southeastern? Certainly not.

There are still far too many issues to be resolved to get cocky about anything, but this does appear to be the first time all season that all three phases have a fighting chance of contributing at the same time.

Sure, expected senior ace Gunner Leger isn’t quite ready to be a Friday night starter, but his recent role as closer is a great idea.

He has a much better chance of willing his team to victories in that role. It helps when a starter goes five innings, but he really doesn’t figure into the outcome if he leaves a close game with four innings left to play.

“He (Leger) is going to work back up to be a starter,” Robichaux said. “But right now instead of starting him and having short starts, we’re just going to put him in the back end of the pen.”

The sudden emergence of Jack Burk makes a huge difference. As long as Jacob Schultz (0-0, 2.27), Austin Perrin (2-3, 5.14) and Burk can provide effective weekend starts, Leger better be able to get up to seven or eight innings before yanking him as a closer.

And for the first time all season, depth is a possibility on the mound.

Freshman Logan Savoy (1-0, 0.77) may be another legitimate option for various roles. Brandon Young (0-3, 4.08) is looking more like a top 10 junior-college arm of late and Grant Cox has proven he can be more than a one-batter lefty specialist.

Throw in a Michael Leaumont, a Caleb Armstrong and a Connor Cooke out of the pen and suddenly those five-game weeks, or more importantly a conference tournament bracket, doesn’t look nearly as daunting these days.

The offense is more promising as well. Todd Lott is up to .345 now, Hayden Cantrelle (.327, 8 HRs, 18 RBIs) is regularly doing special things and Hunter Kasuls (.306, 3 HRs, 14 RBIs) has been incredibly consistent.

Gavin Bourgeois is out for the season, but Daniel Lahare and Sebastian Toro are close to returning. The lineup has even gotten recent boosts from Tremaine Spears and Colton Frank to produce mid-week wins.

If a veteran like Handsome Monica can muster up one big push to end his career, perhaps this lineup can be the weapon Robichaux envisioned back in early February after all.

Look, folks, it’s baseball. A losing streak is always hiding around the corner in this sport, and Arkansas State (19-9, 7-2) is more than capable of supplying one.

But several aspects are finally starting to come together to possibly give this roller-coaster ride a smooth finish.

Arkansas State at UL

Series: 6:30 p.m. Friday; 4 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday.

Place: Russo Park.

Radio: KPEL 96.5 FM.

Records: ASU 19-9, 7-2; UL 15-16, 4-5.

UL hitters: Todd Lott (.345, 2 HRs, 14 RBIs); Hayden Cantrelle (.327, 7 HRs, 18 RBIs); Hunter Kasuls (.306, 3 HRs, 14 RBIs). Team: .256, 163 runs, 30 HRs, 57 SBs.

ASU hitters: Sky-lar Culver (.350, 4 HRs, 28 RBIs); Drew Tipton (.330, 16 RBIs); Justin Felix (.311, 5 HRs, 6 RBIs). Team: .268, 190 runs, 25 HRs, 39 SBs.

UL pitchers: Jacob Schultz (0-0, 2.27 ERA, 39.2 IP, 31 H, 14 BB, 33 K); Austin Perrin (2-3, 5.14, 35 IP, 45 H, 7 BB, 24 K); Jack Burk (0-0, 3.52, 15.1 IP, 15 H, 5 BB, 7 K). Team: 4.52, 282.2 IP, 273 H, 143 BB, 238 K, 2.54.

ASU pitchers: Zach Jackson (4-1, 2.70, 40 IP, 38 H, 13 BB, 35 K); Nate Alberius (4-1, 2.97, 39.1 IP, 35 H, 13 BB, 32 K); Chandler Coates (3-2, 5.62, 40 IP, 38 H, 20 B, 28 K). Team: 4.53 ERA, 244.1 IP, 229 H, 102 BB, 226 K, .249.