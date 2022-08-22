UL coach Michael Desormeaux didn’t waste much time getting to the point in Monday’s press conference.
“We’ve made our decision on the starting quarterback,” he said right away. “The competition was great all the way through it. Those guys competed really hard, but Chandler Fields is going to be our starting quarterback.
“He gives us the best chance to go out there and go win and go play really good football this year. We’re going to move forward with Chandler.”
Desormeaux made the announcement two days after Saturday’s second scrimmage closed August camp.
But actually Desormeaux said Saturday, he had already made up his mind on the winner between the 5-foot-10, 198-pound Fields and Ben Wooldridge prior to the final camp session.
The offensive coaching staff had hoped to name a starter after the spring, but said it was still too close.
A former UL starting quarterback himself, Desormeaux essentially said he came down to the higher ceiling.
“I think throughout fall camp, it became a little bit more clear as we went along to me that Chandler he just makes plays down the field,” Desormeaux said. “He pushes the ball down the field and he makes plays down the field. You play quarterback to win the game. You don’t play it not to lose it. He’s got the mentality and he’s done a really good job of running the offense and operating it.
“I think it just came down to the guy who made more plays and put the ball in better spots down the field.”
Fields is a redshirt sophomore who has served as a backup his senior season at Archbishop Rummel in Metairie in 2018.
During three seasons as a backup to Levi Lewis, Fields was 12-of-22 passing for 122 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
“The quarterback has to make the whole team better,” Desormeaux said. “That’s part of it, getting the ball down the field to the receivers who are a really talented group.
“When you go through the whole thing and you’ve seen as much as you’ve seen … Chandler’s had more good days than Ben has, simply put.”
Wooldridge is a redshirt junior, who transferred to UL from Fresno State in January of 2021.
“He took it hard,” Desormeaux said of Wooldridge’s reaction to decision. “I expected him to. I’ve been there when you sit there and you think that you’ve competed the right way and you’ve done everything you need to do and it matters to you that much, it’s hard.
“Ben’s a pro, though. He had his emotions and his reaction and we talked through a lot of things.”
In fact, part of that discussion was informing Wooldridge that he will get playing time. Much like in 2018 when Andre Nunez started and Lewis was the backup, Lewis was inserted for a series after every three series.
“It’s not a two-quarterback system,” Desormeaux said. “It is not a controversy. There’s not a question any more. Simply put, he deserves to play, so he’ll get a couple series, especially early in the year and get an opportunity to get out there and go play for the way that he’s prepared.”
That process also allows a second quarterback to gain experience in case of an injury.
“It’s a long season,” Desormeaux said. “We’ve been so fortunate here now. In the last four years, we haven’t had a starting quarterback miss a practice, much less a game. That’s not the real world. It don’t work like that. Ben knows that and he gets that, and he will be prepared for his opportunity.”
Besides playing a snap on occasion when Lewis lost his helmet, Fields gave UL fans a small sample size of his potential when getting an entire series late in a win over Ohio last season.
In that drive, Fields was 4-of-5 passing for 40 yards with a touchdown.
“We’re full steam ahead,” Desormeaux said. “He (Fields) makes our team better. He’s the one that gets the most out of them.”