Only those who know him best can fully appreciate the many obstacles UL sophomore pitcher Connor Cooke overcame to being named a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference starting pitcher this week.

For starters, he wasn’t highly recruited out of Sulphur High.

As Cooke now tells it, former UL coach Tony Robichaux was the only college coach to believe in him.

Even with that opportunity in hand, the 6-1, 203-pound Cooke faced the challenge of transforming himself from a high school position player to a Division I pitcher.

Since arriving on UL’s campus in 2019, Cooke has been a starting pitcher, a long reliever, a middle reliever and the Cajuns even tried to make a closer out of him. There was even a few moments in the outfield.

As with any transition as he learned the art of pitching, Cooke endured his share of rocky outings.

Unfortunately, though, the biggest mountains Cooke had to climb were off the field.

Those were personal and involved coping with deeply emotional scars from a series of losses that easily could have derailed any young athlete.

On March 18, 2016, Cooke’s father – Fredrick Cooke Jr. - died unexpectedly at the age of 55 during his son’s sophomore season in high school.

Then on July 3, 2019, that beloved coach who believed in him suddenly left his life when the entire UL community mourned Robichaux’s passing.

After his grandfather – Fredrick Cooke Sr. – got a chance to see him pitch during Cooke’s freshman season at UL, he was stricken with Alzheimer’s and died on April 7 of this year – just three days before Cooke pitched the best game of his life.

On that day against Arkansas State, Cooke tossed a complete-game three-hitter with no walks and 12 strikeouts.

“I drew from it a lot, especially that outing right after,” said Cooke, whose Cajuns open Sun Belt tournament play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Texas State in Montgomery, Alabama. “I just wanted try to make him proud and coach Robe proud. I think about it a lot and it helps motivate me for my future outings – just try to make them proud.”

That much tragedy in that short a period of time might have alienated some athletes, but Cooke found a way to push through. Somehow this sport he loved meant even more to him.

Becoming a successful pitcher was no longer just about fulfilling his own dreams.

“It became way more important,” Cooke said of baseball. “Not only did I want to make my dad proud, but more than anything I wanted to make coach Robe proud, because he was the only one who took a chance in me out of high school. It meant a lot to me not only for my dad but for coach Robe.”

After all, Robichaux was more than just a baseball coach to Cooke.

As a former athlete and coach at McNeese, Robichaux wasn’t a total stranger to his family. His mother – Christine Sheridan in her basketball playing days in Lake Charles – still ranks among the Cowgirls’ all-time leaders in points (No. 9 – 1,421), field goals (fifth – 580) and rebounds (No. 8 – 582).

“Coach Robe helped me more than anybody to be honest,” Cooke explained.

During his freshman season at UL, Robichaux called his young freshman pitcher into his office from time to time to offer his advice as a father figure when needed.

It was a huge help in a time of need that Cooke will never forget.

While Robichaux filled in some when he could before his passing, the rest of Cooke’s support system was his mother.

“My mom’s everything to me,” said Cooke, who has a twin brother and older sister. “She’s my rock. Her parents passed away before I was born, and my dad passed away, both of his parents passed away, it’s almost felt like she’s the only one we have left.

“So, she’s the strongest woman I know. She keeps me in check, and I love her for it.”

The good news for Cooke is the coach who replaced Robichaux is also quite fond of Cooke.

“I love that kid like a son,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “He’s an incredibly hard worker that hasn’t had things in his life and on the baseball field always go his way, but he never quits coming. He loves to compete and he’s got great makeup and great stuff. Everything that happens for him, he deserves it because he’s gone out and earned it.”

The first big step in progressing on the mound through the heartache was focusing.

“Just focusing on one thing at a time has helped me out a lot,” Cooke said. “Dealing with emotional stuff is hard, but at the end of the day, you kind of have to focus on the task at hand and then worry about that afterwards. You just have to focus on one thing at a time.”

The next really big step was learning how to pitch. Becoming a Division I pitcher was one thing. Transforming himself into a dominant one capable of earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors required extra special progress.

“He’s learning,” Deggs said. “He’s learning how to settle in and he’s learning how to pitch. There’s an art to pitching. It’s not chunking, it’s pitching. He had a lot of chunker to him in the past and he’s really learning the art and the craft of how to pitch the baseball and how to build momentum as the game goes along.

“How to save your best stuff for the biggest spots and how to finish.”

Cooke knows he’s still got a long way to go to reach Deggs’ lofty projections for his career, but this spring has certainly provided a springboard. Heading into the Sun Belt tournament, he’s 7-3 with a 2.04 ERA. In 75 innings, he’s only allowed 41 hits, walked 35 and struck out 88.

Opponents are only hitting .156 against him.

“He reminds me of a David Cone-type pitcher,” Deggs insists. “He’s got explosiveness to him and he can also power you or finesse you. He’s got multiple ways to get you out.

“There’s a lot of wiggle to his stuff and there’s a lot of power behind it. He’s a 6-foot righty with a ton of athleticism.”

Despite the raw talent, Cooke got off to another challenging start this season.

The right-hander walked five in 2.1 innings in his first outing this spring - a road loss at Tulane and then gave up four runs on four hits and three walks in three innings against LSU five days later.

But Cooke only gave up more than two runs one time the rest of the season and didn’t give up more than two earned runs in any outing since late February.

A big reason for that amazing consistency was some advice UL pitching coach B.J. Ryan gave the staff.

“It’s all mental for me really … changing a lot of things that I would do,” Cooke explained. “There was something coach B.J. told me and the other pitchers at practice one day, ‘Go in there thinking you have nothing to lose, but you have everything to gain.’

“I start thinking that to myself when things are going rough or whenever I just need to chill out. It just changed my whole attitude.”

Certainly, there’s still a long way for Cooke still to go, but suddenly his future as an established Division I start pitcher looks brighter than ever.

“I wish we had two or three of them, but you’ve got one, so you have to use him in the best spot to help the ball club win,” Deggs said.