Consider the two diverse chores given to UL co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Tim Leger over the past two seasons.

As camp began last season, the Cajuns' staff had no idea which wide receivers were going to make plays in the fall.

A rash of injuries to veteran targets essentially left UL relying on a promising group of true freshmen coming off a pandemic-limiting offseason.

And while the overall team did fine in pulling off a 10-1 campaign, the passing game’s inconsistencies made the journey a struggle. For example, the most productive receiver was freshman Kyren Lacy with pretty pedestrian totals of 28 catches for 364 yards and four scores.

“We thought we had plenty numbers last year and the injury bug got us behind the 8-ball,” Leger said.

Fast-forward to this offseason, it’s somehow possible the Cajuns now have too many targets to choose from.

“The thing about the room now is we really feel like the room is deep,” Leger said. “That hasn’t always been the case. We’re going to bring 16 guys into camp and honestly I really have no problem putting any of the 16 in the game.”

On one hand, that’s a comforting change after last season.

“This is a room when you pair that with the quarterback we have, I think that’s where we’re in a position to make a big jump,” UL coach Billy Napier said.

The problem is the Cajuns are only likely to bring half of that group to the season opener Sept. 4 at Texas.

“It’s going to be competitive,” Napier said. “We typically play six, seven maybe eight guys in the game. Most of the time, it’s a six-man rotation.”

Veterans in senior Jalen Williams (20-360, 4 TDs last year) and third-year sophomore Peter LeBlanc (23-334, 1 TD) top the list. Then there's transfers in John Stephens from TCU and Michael Jefferson from Alabama State.

Napier said both have stood out during the summer sessions.

Last year’s newcomers – Lacy, Errol Rogers, Dontae Fleming and sophomore transfer Golden Eke – are all theoretically more prepared for this fall.

+2 Five issues to watch going into UL's 2021 August camp A season of high expectations for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns begins Thursday when the players report to open training camp in preparation for the Se…

“There’s never going to be a day where these guys can relax,” Leger said. “When we first got here, I don’t think that was the case. Now, ultimately it’s going to be about an elite level of consistency at the wide receiver position because of the group we have.”

And that list doesn’t include capable walk-ons like Devon Pauley, Kaleb Carter and Dalen Cambre who all pitched in last season.

“So it’s going to be about who performs day in and day out and who is consistent,” Leger said. “Who can play really hard for four to six seconds and get to point A to point B at a really high level and be consistent every day. The guys who can do that are going to move to the front of the line.”

Only, it’s more complicated than that.

Not all receivers actually play the same position. So if most of the top six options play the same position, they can’t all make the cut.

More than likely the top six pure receivers won’t be chosen.

Basically, there are two secrets to cracking this code.

Foote: UL coach Billy Napier having time of his life heading into fourth year While Billy Napier preparing for his fourth season with the Ragin’ Cajuns confounds some in the college football world, it's not a mystery for…

One is having the ability to master multiple positions. For instance, Rogers made his mark last season by being proficient at multiple spots.

"He understands the game," Leger said of Rogers. "His football IQ is really high. That’s going to allow us to move him around to different spots to better help us in a lot of areas."

The second one is playing on as many special teams units as possible.

“We put a premium on special teams here,” Leger said. “We believe it’s a way that you can truly change the games. The guys that are on two, three, four are ultimately going to kind of maneuver themselves to the front of the line.”

There’s also oft-injured senior Jamal Bell to consider. He had eight catches for 113 yards against Mississippi State in the 2019 opener, but has battled injuries since then.

Leger said Bell is back in shape and ready to compete.

“He’ll be in the mix in camp,” Leger said. “Jamal’s a good player – a guy who can play two spots for us and has played some special teams for us and has been productive when he’s been healthy. We just have to get him through fall camp.”

Billy Napier isn't predicting win total, but convinced 2021 Cajuns will play better football Some of UL coach Billy Napier’s message about his Ragin’ Cajuns 2020 football season must have sounded a bit strange to some media members as …

There’s also the specialty speed role that a track star like Eke could fill.

“I think there will be some play-specific stuff for him,” Leger said. “With his speed, I think he has the ability to hit a home run.”

The bottom line is a year after being desperate for any receivers to step up, Leger expects to have to look over very capable targets this season.

“There will be guys playing really good, just not as good as the other ones,” Leger said.

Or not as proficient in the tiebreaker categories.