HATTIESBURG, Miss. - No team or fan base wants to accept consolation prizes.
As the defending Sun Belt Conference champions and a program that finished the last two seasons ranked in the top 20 nationally, that’s especially a tough pill to swallow.
But that’s basically all the Ragin’ Cajuns and their fans were left with after Thursday’s 39-24 setback to the Southern Miss Eagles.
During the short week of preparation, stories of futile road trips to Hattiesburg in the past arose. The 2022 Cajuns got a healthy dose of that gloomy history with the Eagles jumping all over UL from the opening kickoff.
Despite scoring 16 points in the first quarter all year long, Southern Miss posted 20 in the opening period in this one and led 29-5 midway through the second quarter.
Incredibly, however, it wasn’t a knockout punch.
In fact, the Cajuns didn’t even seem to flinch.
“That team that we have on our sideline the entire game, they were in it,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “They were pulling for each other. They’ve got no quit in them. We’ve got a special group of kids. It makes you sick when it goes like that, because you just like if we start a little faster, you could have a different game.
That steady, process-oriented approach resulted in somehow getting the game to one score with the ball in the game’s final few minutes after appearing to have blowout written all over it.
“The reality of it is that most teams when those things happen, they’re going to fold up the tent and just call it a day,” Desormeaux said. “Our kids never did.”
That fight, along with some necessary game plan adjustments, kept it from being a total rout. Believe it or not, it was the most competitive loss the Cajuns have played at The Rock over the past four decades.
“I don’t even know how to explain it,” Desormeaux said. “This group believes in each other more. They care more about each other and they’ve got more love for each other than any group I’ve ever been around.”
After failing to get off to a good start, the coaching staff made adjustments. Eventually, the defense solved the Eagles’ Wildcat running attack to give the offense a chance to mount a comeback.
Midway through the first quarter, it appeared the offense might struggle to even get a first down against the Eagles’ vaunted defense.
Yet the Cajuns ended up with 18 and posted 439 total yards, before two more fourth-quarter turnovers proved too much to overcome.
“For me it’s disappointing because when you start that slow, you feel like as a coach, you’ve got a lot to do with that,” Desormeaux said. “That’s your job to get them ready to come off the bus and go play.”
There weren’t any excuses from the players either.
“It (Wildcat) wasn’t complicated,” linebacker Kris Moncrief said after a career-high 11 tackles. “When you come into a game and you don’t have your mind right, you have to come out swinging. If you don’t, you will get swung on and you will get hit in the mouth.
“As a defense as a whole, from my eyes we weren’t disciplined at first. We didn’t handle our business. We should have came out swinging. We got hit in the mouth first. That’s just the God honest truth.”
After the standing eight count, it was the passing game that allowed the Cajuns to recover enough to land a few counterpunches.
At the center of that surge was wide receiver Michael Jefferson, who delivered a career-high six receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown.
“It’s hard to even described how good the guy played,” Desormeaux said of Jefferson. “He shows up every week and just plays really well. When you have one-on-one situations, you’ve got to take advantage. You’ve got to put the ball in the air and give him a shot to go out there and make a play. To his credit, he’s been doing it. Other teams know what we’re doing and what we’re trying to do.”
Jefferson now has 30 receptions for 566 yards and five scores on the season.
“MJ has just been a consistent for us,” Desormeaux said. “His explosiveness, every time you kind of feel like you need a play, he kind of helps get you on track a little it.”