UL redshirt senior offensive guard Kevin Dotson has once again been recognized as one of the nation’s top offensive linemen after he was named a Sports Illustrated first-team All-American on Wednesday afternoon.

Dotson had already earned national recognition for his outstanding play during his final season with the Ragin' Cajuns, claiming a spot on the Pro Football Focus All-America first team, as well as earning first-team All-Sun Belt recognition.

A Plaquemine native, Dotson garnered high praise from PFF throughout the year after he was named the highest-graded interior offensive lineman in the country with a mark of 91.2 on Nov. 23. He was also named to the PFF 2019 Midseason All-America Team and earned a spot on PFF’s National Team of the Week on Nov. 10

Dotson was a critical member of UL's elite rushing attack this season, which ranks second in the nation in yards per carry (6.39), third in rushing touchdowns (41) and fifth in total rushing yards (3,449). He is also a member of an offensive line that ranks eighth in the country in sacks allowed (1.15).

During the Sun Belt Championship Game against Appalachian State on Dec. 7, Dotson earned his 51st start on UL’s line, tied with Louisiana Tech’s Ethan Reed for the longest such streak.

Dotson will close out his senior season against MAC champion Miami of Ohio at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6 in the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Ala.