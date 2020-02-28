When things aren’t going well for you, even when your gut feeling is right, things can go wrong.
That’s basically what happened to UL coach Matt Deggs in Friday’s 5-4 loss in 11 innings to the Sam Houston Bearkats at Russo Park.
With Sam Houston getting a runner on second base with two outs in the top of the 11th, Deggs wasn’t going to allow Colton Cowser or Jack Rogers to beat him.
So he intentionally walked both of them to load the bases.
The thinking was Corbin Vines was 1-for-5 on the night with four strikeouts.
But while Deggs’ premise was correct … he did get Vines to strike out a fifth time … Erick Davila scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch on strike two to Vines.
“I wasn’t going to Jack Rogers beat us,” Deggs said. “The key before him is the best hitter in the country, bar none, and then Jack Rogers is really, really good as well. I like the matchup. We had handled Vines all night. Unfortunately, we spike a ball in the dirt and it gets away from us. It’s a heckuva way to lose a ball game.
“These kids fought their hearts out. One pitch later, it works out. It’s kind of been the thing, but I’d do that again 100 straight times probably. I’m not going to go 3-1 count to Jack Rogers right there. He’s got light-tower power.”
The loss dropped the Cajuns to 2-8 and the two teams will meet again at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s coming,” Deggs said. “I hate it for them that they don’t get to see a result right now, but I think it’s obvious to everybody that we’re making a move. That’s a good ball club over there.”
The Cajuns attempted to give themselves a little breathing room with a run in the first and three more in the bottom of the fourth for a 4-0 lead.
Brennan Breaux returned to the starting lineup in the clean-up spot lined a double to the gap with two outs for the run in the first to score Hayden Cantrelle, who led off with a walk.
In the fourth, Justin Greene walked with one out ahead of a Sebastian Toro walk and Connor Dupuy hit batsman to load the bases. One out later, Ben Fitzgerald doubled to the rightfield corner to clean the bases for the four-run lead.
Toro finished 3-for-5 and helped UL’s two pitchers strike out 18 batters.
“I thought he caught his butt off and played his butt off,” Deggs said. “He was looser tonight. He had some rhythm and flow in the box. He was able to get his swing off.
“I really liked our lineup tonight. I thought it functioned extremely well. We saw their two best guys. We’re right there. I’m proud of the way our guys fought and played tonight. They deserved to win. They’re going to break through sooner or later.”
But very little has gone the easy way for the Cajuns so far this season. Even ace right-hander Conor Angel found that out in the top of the fifth before the Cajuns could truly enjoy their four-run cushion.
With two outs and the bases loaded, Jack Rogers lined a two-run single to left to cut the lead in half. One infield single later, Bryce Holmes’ grounder to deep short was thrown wildly to first to chase home the two tying runs.
Angel got a strikeout to end that inning, but was then pulled for Connor Cook after giving up a single to lead off the sixth.
In five-plus innings, Angel allowed four runs (two earned), seven hits, two walks and struck out nine to get a no-decision.
Connor Cooke gave the Cajuns six shutout innings of relief, allowing only two hits, three walks (two intentional) and striking out nine.
“When Cooke throttles down, he’s actually really tough,” Deggs said. “We had sat on him. We hadn’t had a lead. We sat on him for a week. I didn’t think we’d give up a four-spot there (in fifth). Once we went up four, that’s got to be a game where that’s done. I was going to go to Cooke regardless for three or four innings tonight.”
Deggs said Carter Robinson would have pitched the 12th inning had there been one.
“Take away the record, it is what it is,” Deggs said. “But I think the main thing is the focus is that we’re playing hard and we’re getting better.”