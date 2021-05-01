UL coach Gerry Glasco said he wanted a sweep this weekend and his No. 13-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns got off to a good start with a 7-2 victory over Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

The Cajuns improved to 36-9 overall and 17-2 in Sun Belt play, while the Chanticleers dropped to 19-20 and 8-11.

UL’s offense chipped away with a run in the second, two in the third and then three more in the fifth.

Bailey Curry walked and pinch-runner Jenna Kean stolen second base. An error on Kendall Talley’s grounder got the run home.

In the third, Ciara Bryan singled and stole second, before Julie Rawls delivered an RBI single. Then after a Rawls stolen base and another walk to Curry, Talley had a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead.

Coastal fought back some with a solo home run from Kayla Rosado to lead off the fourth for Coastal.

But Talley would have nothing to do with any Chanticleers’ comeback attempts with any big splash in the fifth.

In that frame, Rawls singled and Curry walked again to set up Talley’s three-run home run for a commanding 6-1 lead.

Talley later added her second sacrifice fly of the game to finish with an unusual statistical line. On the day, the feisty leftfielder was 1-for-2 with five RBIs.

Kandra Lamb got the victory after throwing 4.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits, one walk and striking out three.

Casey Dixon and Vanessa Foreman finished out the win in the circle for the Cajuns.