After getting a home conference game canceled on their last home stand, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns are hoping to make the most of a scheduled four-game home stand after getting swept on the Texas swing this past weekend.

The first challenge is South Alabama’s Jaguars at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Cajundome.

“It’s an important stretch in the season,” UL coach Bob Marlin said.

The Cajuns enter the game 8-7 overall and 3-2 in Sun Belt play, while South Alabama is 12-5 overall and 2-2 in league games.

The Jaguars lost two games to COVID cancelations, but recently swept the two Georgia teams at home after losing at Texas-Arlington 89-87 and to Appalachian State 72-64 at home.

“They’re starting to play well,” Marlin said. “They’ve got good guard play. They’ve got size and good 3-point shooters.”

Like many programs around the country, the Jags rely heavily on transfers, including their two leading scorers in Charles Manning (17.5 pts, 4.3 rebs) from LSU and Jay Jay Chandler (15.2 pts, 4.1 rebs) from Texas A&M.

The third double-figure scorer is Javon Franklin (11.8 pts, 7.5 rebs) from Auburn.

The Jags are shooting 34.5% from 3-point land and averaging 36.8 rebounds a game, while the Cajuns are shooting 34.5% from 3-point territory and averaging 40 boards a contest.

With that kind of offensive balance, Marlin is counting on his Cajuns remain focused on the defensive side after wasting a second-half lead at Texas State on Saturday.

“I think we let our guard down a little bit when we had the lead,” Marlin said. “We missed some block-out opportunities and missed some rotation opportunities. The other teams both made big shots. They played well.”

Turnovers have been a factor at times for the Cajuns as well, averaging 16 a game compared to 13.2 for the Jags.

“And if you look at our turnovers, four or five every day are offensive fouls,” Marlin said. “We’ve got to eliminate running over people. We’re aggressive trying to get to the basket, but we have to slide off people and make sure we don’t commit a foul.

“It’s a lot mental. We’ve got to be strong with the basketball, we’ve got to execute with pace. We have to screen – just go back to the fundamentals. We’ve got to take care of the ball. We had a couple of bad turnovers that hurt us.”

Floor leader Trajan Wesley said it just requires a little more concentration.

“Just communication sometimes … we’ve got to make that extra effort, that extra push,” Wesley said. “Sometimes we do it in spurts and sometimes we don’t. The coaches are on us each and every day to get better. We’re going to be able to fix it. We’re going to fix it.”

Poor finishes hurt UL’s chances in both losses on the Texas swing this past weekend.

“Goals this week are to come out with great energy, not turn the ball over and be able to sustain two halves – put two halves together,” Wesley added. “We’ve got to put together two full halves.”

The Cajuns are led by three double-digit scorers as we l in Jordan Brown (14.6 pts, 9.1 rebs), Kobe Julien (11.1 pts, 3.3 rebs) and Theo Akwuba (10.4 pts, 8.8 rebs), who missed last weekend's games after testing positive for COVID-19.

UL is hoping for strong second halves from Greg Williams (7.5 pts, 2.6 rebs), Dou Gueye (5.9 pts, 5.9 rebs) as well and freshman Kentrell Garnett (7.5 pts, 1.5 rebs).

Garnett leads the Cajuns in 3-point shooting at 49.1% for the season.

"We really picked it up in conference," Garnett said of UL's 3-point shooting. "We’ve been shooting the ball well and finding open guys – playing inside out basketball and pushing it in transition. Getting open looks and getting easy shots."