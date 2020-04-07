The truth is it’s still early in the process.

No senior has signed any binding contracts to return or not return for a second run at a senior season. As we’ve all learned over the last month, circumstances can change plans.

But all signs point toward this year’s UL’s softball squad returning largely in tact for the 2020 season.

Public communication, including social media, indicates six players have expressed a desire to return to the Ragin’ Cajuns next season, one player hasn’t and one remains undecided.

Pitcher Megan Kleist is the one player who doesn’t plan to return, while outfielder Sarah Hudek remains undecided.

That means pitcher Summer Ellyson, shortstop Alissa Dalton, catcher Julie Rawls, second baseman Kaitlyn Alderink, infielder Alaina Guarino and outfielder Morgan Gray all currently plan to return.

While the coaching staff, fans and teammates wait for the coronavirus pandemic to run its course before anything can truly be official, UL softball coach Gerry Glasco remains concerned about several issues as he tries to navigate through these unprecedented obstacles.

The first one is roster sizes.

If indeed seven of eight seniors return and you add 11 signees, that’s an awfully big roster. That’s a scary balance to be fair to seasoned performers and promising newcomers.

“We’re going to have a roster that’s bigger than what’s optimal,” Glasco said. “We’re trying to go to the World Series, how do you get down to the optimal-size roster and be able to do it at minimum cost to the players? That’s something I haven’t figured out yet.”

Furthermore, intense planners like Glasco are already pondering 2021 postseason rosters.

“I’ve heard talk that postseason roster sizes could be 20 plus the returning seniors and then go back to 20 in the future,” Glasco said. “I still think it’s 20, but here’s my concern. I’ve read that college budgets could be down as much as 25 or 35 percent next year. If that’s true, how are we going to be able to take more than 20 anyway?”

Speaking of looking down the road, Glasco said he’s already decided that UL softball’s Senior Day 2021 will include seniors for both seasons.

“They may not want to come, but I’m going to offer for all of them to come back,” he said.

Meanwhile, Glasco is also worried about the incoming freshmen class.

“As happy as I am for the seniors in college, I’m equally concerned for the high school seniors,” Glasco said. “They’re coming into a situation different than what they signed to come into. Let’s face it. They didn’t sign up for what they’re going to walk into. Circumstances changed.

“To me, if a high school senior doesn’t like their situation in the fall, I believe they ought to be released from their national letter of intent. I know I will release them.”

Then there are other issues Glasco isn’t nearly as concerned about. Most of the coronavirus conversations have revolved around the seniors. But all spring sports athletes potentially got an extra year of eligibility.

That means promising youngsters like Taylor Roman will, in effect, get a second chance at a freshman season … with 24 games under her belt.

“I don’t think so,” said Glasco when asked if the canceled season will hurt the freshman’s progress, “because she’s still got four more years left. To me, I looked at this year as an extended fall. To me, she’ll be that much more confident going into her ‘freshman’ year. I really think she’s going to end up having a great career.”

Moreover, Glasco said it’s his understanding all of the individual statistics from the abbreviated 2020 season will count, including the 18 wins on his coaching record.

Glasco is also confident about his 2021 schedule.

“I’m not going to schedule quite as tough as this year’s, but our schedule is already pretty tough,” he said.

It’s not complete yet, but the slate is expected to include two games against Oklahoma, Houston, Texas, Florida State and LSU.

“We’re going to get good competition next year,” Glasco said. “We’ll have enough RPI games. I also think Troy could be a top 40 team next year and McNeese could easily be a top 50 team as well.”