Even good players aren’t above rough patches on occasion.
For a coaching staff, the search for solutions can be tricky.
Take UL women’s junior guard Brandi Williams and men’s sophomore guard Mylik Wilson, for instance.
Both entered their respective seasons as two of the bright spots on their squad. Both are still huge parts of their team's successes so far this season.
Both are hoping the next two to three weeks are far more productive than the past few have been.
In her last six games, Williams has only made 10 of 42 shots from the field and missed seven free throws. The Lake Charles native entered that stretch averaging 14.2 points per game and she averaged 6.1 in those six games.
After hitting multiple 3-pointers in six of her first nine games, that hasn’t happened over the last six tries.
“I noticed it early in the season,” said UL coach Garry Brodhead, whose Cajuns (10-5, 9-1) are going for a school-record 10-game winning streak against ULM at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Cajundome. “She just wasn’t putting enough arc on her shot.”
Coaching Williams’ shot has always been complicated for Brodhead. From the beginning, he always thought her shot was unique, but he vowed to not mess with it.
After averaging 12.8 points a game as a true freshman and making 87.9% of her free throws, there was no reason to change anything.
Recent film study, though, showed Williams is dropping her shoulders and lunging toward the goal while shooting more than usual.
“She didn’t feel it,” Brodhead said. “I showed her (on film) and we’ve been working on it. I can see the difference in her already.
“We’re still not messing with the mechanics of her shot. We’re just working on her posture. We just want her to shoot it with a little more arc.”
Brodhead said he doesn’t want to harp on it too much with his star guard, so a mental obstacle isn't created like in Monday’s win over UTA when he noticed Williams was passing up open shot attempts.
“The results may not come immediately, but she’s going to fix it,” Brodhead said. “It’s going to come. She's just too good of a shooter.”
Other solutions may come naturally, like with Wilson on the men’s side.
Much of Wilson’s issue has come from the 3-point line where his percentages have dropped from a team-high 35.8% last season to 22% this season.
UL assistant coach Brock Morris doesn’t acknowledge the label of sophomore slumps, pointing instead to opponents’ elevated preparation.
“I think Mylik has gained the respect of a lot of people in our league," Morris said. "He was probably higher on the scouting report this year than maybe going into the year last year.”
Wilson enjoyed his best performance of the season with 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting at UTA on Jan. 16. In his other eight games over that nine-game span, though, Wilson has only made 33 of 94 shots (35%).
“I think he also just needs to get back to doing what Mylik does and that’s attacking the rim, rebounding the ball, playing good defense, getting a steal here or there,” Morris said. “I think we saw a flash of that to be honest in the second half against Arkansas State on Saturday.”
That’s where the natural flow of the game could potentially take care of things.
With the club’s two natural point guards Brayan Au in and out of the lineup with a recurring knee injury and Trajan Wesley out all season with a foot injury, the Cajuns had to lean more on Wilson in the lead-guard role in Jonesboro.
“And maybe it (flash) was the position change,” Morris said. “Maybe the position change back to the point where he can facilitate and he can just play, that would help him do what he does best.”
Wilson is a supremely athletic guard capable of filling up a stat sheet in just about every category each night.
In some areas, Wilson's improved this season. After committing 82 turnovers as a true freshman, he’s done a good job of keeping that total to 37 so far this season.
How much other categories improve will largely depend on how well Wilson counterpunches opposing defenses.
“That’s a learning curve a little bit for all players,” Morris said. “You kind of come in unknown and you kind of get to just play. People start figuring out what you do well, what you don’t do as well, so they force you to do the not-as-well things.
“Now Mylik’s figuring out, ‘Hey, how do I get back to doing what I do well even though they’re trying to take that away?’ That’s a hard, complicated thing for a sophomore in college to try and figure out.”
Wilson’s only not reached double figures four times this season and three of them came in the past four games.
“He’s also trying to play within the system with a lot of talented players,” Morris said. “And I think Mylik’s done a good job with that.”
The Cajuns (13-6, 7-5) are coming off an 0-2 weekend at Arkansas State without Au’s floor leadership in three of the four halves.
Next up is a 7 p.m. home game against ULM on Thursday.
“On Saturday, Mylik took the point guard so Cedric (Russell) could get some looks off the ball since he’s shooting the ball so well,” Morris said. “I think that’s what we’re going to be diagnosing as we go forward — who gives us the best chance to win in that lead guard spot.”