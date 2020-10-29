UL coach Billy Napier said he loved the intensity in practice this week, but he’s still not satisfied with the level of execution.

Senior quarterback Levi Lewis said he’s not pleased with his play of late and expects better.

So despite coming off the second highly impressive road win of the season, the 4-1 Ragin’ Cajuns hit the road for Saturday’s 7 p.m. Sun Belt West contest with Texas State in San Marcos with a lot to prove.

“You’re 4-1 and everybody’s patting you on the back after a good, solid road win, but in reality, we need to be thinking about playing our best football, playing a complete game, how good we need to be to get where we want to go,” Napier said.

“We’re no where close to playing to our potential.”

Cajuns must find ways to replace special teams standout T.J. Wisham; Johnson back in picture at tight end Lost to many in the euphoria of last Friday’s 24-20 road win over UAB was the wrist injury to redshirt junior running back and special teams p…

While some might contend the Cajuns have played a tougher schedule than a year ago so far, the facts are the 2019 offense averaged 37.9 points per game. Through five games, this year’s offense is averaging 27.2.

The reasons are many, but Lewis made it clear this week he’s not interested in excuses or scapegoats.

“I personally feel like I haven’t been playing my best game,” Lewis said. “I know we all want to talk positive, but I want to take a look in the mirror and notice that I personally haven’t been playing my best game, playing my best ball.

“I take full responsibility over the offense and how it’s been going. I’ve got to step it up. I’ve got to take charge and just play ball.”

Two recent developments may help Lewis’ next peek at the mirror a little more satisfying.

One is the greater role redshirt junior receiver Calif Gossett is playing and secondly, the return of sophomore tight end Neal Johnson.

UL at Texas State - By the Numbers INSIDE THE GAME

“It helps out a lot,” Lewis said of Gossett. “With his speed, his experience, his football savvy, his IQ, it’s always good to have a guy like Calif back and ready to go … missed that guy.”

The ‘experience’ part of that comment is the most important. While Lewis is willing to shoulder any blame as the team’s leader, the truth is the load on his shoulders has been a lot greater this season.

“We played last year and it was basically a handful of players that had been in our system for two years and had a ton of game experience,” Napier explained.

This year, it’s been a revolving door of newcomers trying to find their way.

Complicating it greater, the two receivers with experience – Jalen Williams and Peter LeBlanc – were playing new positions.

So adding Gossett as a third seasoned target should help the process.

“It’s everything about Calif,” Lewis said. “He’s a guy that I trust - put it everywhere and he’s going to come down with it. A guy that knows the system, knows what he’s supposed to do. I know where he’s going to be. We think alike.

“I know where he’s going to be. We talked a lot in the offseason and we’re on the same page. It’s always a good feeling to have that receiver that thinks like you.”

In other words, Lewis might finally be able to throw more passes to fewer targets beginning Saturday, which UL hopes will result in more production.

“Normally, I’d be throwing to a certain amount of guys,” he explained. “Now it’s been all over the place and guys are in different spots.”

Johnson, meanwhile, adds a receiving element to UL’s tight end corps that’s been missing.

“He helps us a lot,” tight end Pearse Migl said of Johnson. “Last year, he was kind of a third-down tight end and a route-runner. He developed a lot. He’s gained weight. He’s gotten stronger. He’s much better at blocker now.

Also potentially helpful is a Texas State defense that is allowing 34.6 points a game.

With that said, Napier isn’t having anything to do with overlooking Texas State.

For starters, the Bobcats are coming off a five-game road trip with games as far as Boston and Utah mixed in there.

“To go play five in a row on the road is a challenge to anyone, so there will be a comfort level and an excitement that comes with being back on their home turf,” Napier said. “We certainly need to be ready for that.”

Moreover, the Bobcats (1-6, 1-2) have played well in their two early-September home games – falling 31-24 to SMU and 51-48 in double OT to UTSA.

“We’ve got a lot of things to be motivated about, not to mention the fact that Texas State has a good football team and a great coaching staff,” Napier said. “They’re a very capable team. Just look at how they’ve played at home.”

Offensively, the Bobcats have two quarterbacks, two primary running threats and seven receivers with at least 100 yards receiving. (By comparison, the Cajuns have three).

+2 UL special teams star Tanner Wiggins is all smiles these days after latest Cajuns' victory It was three days after UL’s memorable 24-20 road win over UAB and redshirt junior linebacker and special teams stalwart Tanner Wiggins still …

The quarterbacks are Brady McBride (100-166-4, 959 yds, 8 TDs) and Tyler Vitt (40-65-2, 602 yds, 6 TDs).

“I think systematically there’s not a ton of difference in what they do,” Napier said. “Both are good athletes, both can escape, extend and can run the ball. We’ve seen the big kid (Vitt) before. Both have played well for them. They’ve done a nice job.”

The running backs are Calvin Hill (72-368, 3 TDs) and Brock Sturges (77-339, 3 TDs).

“I can see improvement, there’s no question,” Napier said of Texas State in year two under head coach Jake Spavital. “This is not a year where I think you can base anything on what’s happened in the past, in terms of player availability, you don’t know who was at practice, who was available, you can’t compare scores, you can’t compare yards, you’ve got to show up and play your best football every week.

“More than any year I’ve been a part of coaching, you’ve got to be prepared to compete and play your best every week and this week will be no different.”