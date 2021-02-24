After Spencer Arrighetti’s debut for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Louisiana Tech, there are several groups that would find it hard to believe he ever lacked confidence.
UL’s excited fan base couldn’t imagine the sophomore right-hander ever doubting his ability after watching him take a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his first Division I start with the Cajuns.
Moreover, the Bulldogs’ batting order would find it hard to believe Arrighetti ever questioning whether he had a future in college baseball after striking out nine and only walking one in the dominating performance.
And yet, Arrighetti detailed the truth of the winding road he’s taken in baseball since leaving Cinco Ranch High in Katy, Texas for TCU three years ago after his sparkling outing.
“I realized I just didn’t fit in there very well,” Arrighetti said. “I also think I wasn’t necessarily ready to be at the D-I level at the time. I was having confidence issues, just like a lot of mental stuff. The ability was there I think. I just don’t think I was ready.”
Arrighetti had 16 appearances at TCU, including one start. He was 2-0 with a 9.00 ERA, giving up 24 hits, 11 walks and striking out 19 in 17 innings.
Suddenly the first-team All-State pitcher and second-team Perfect Game All-American was at a crossroads in his baseball career.
“I took a step back and realized if I really wanted to go somewhere in baseball that I was going to have to find somewhere where I could get better for a year and more importantly work on my mentality and work on all the things around the game that aren’t necessarily the game,” Arrighetti said.
The 6-2, 186-pounder found that place at Navarro Junior College.
“Really for me, the year at Navarro in Corsicana was a year to figure out who I really was as a baseball player and what I really wanted to do at this game,” he said. “I happened to have an amazing staff there as well, people who really showed me the game can be fun. That’s what I was missing for the most part at TCU. I wasn’t enjoying it.
“Brett Doe, the assistant coach at Navarro, that guy gave new life to my career.”
In four starts at Navarro before the coronavirus shutdown, he enjoyed some success at 2-2 with a 4.26 ERA.
Obviously, the Cajuns’ staff saw something in him.
“We knew he had power stuff,” UL coach Matt Deggs said.
Like a true Cajun even before arriving in Lafayette, Arrighetti “worked while I waited” during the long pandemic break and then got to play some summer ball.
“I think all of that has added to the confidence I feel here,” he said.
By the time he arrived in Cajun Country, the Cajuns no longer saw a pitcher battling himself.
UL fans actually saw an exuberant pitcher with long, flowing hair jumping around the field and high-fiving teammates … seemingly having the time of his life.
“I would say it’s a little bit of both,” Arrighetti said when asked if the fans inspired his high-energy approach. “Even bigger than that, I’d say that side of me feeds off the energy from my boys in the dugout. They were bringing it tonight and I was feeling it. I think half of the battle is exuding confidence, like telling the hitter it’s over because they step in the box.
“That’s kind of me I guess.”
His coaches and teammates have seen it since the fall season.
“We’ve watched him pitch against us just the way he did tonight,” Deggs said. “When he gets that quick tempo and that intensity going and he’s got four pitches that he’s throwing for strikes, it’s like a snowball going downhill. There’s not much you can do about it.”
Consequently, Deggs isn’t shocked he may have to make a decision real soon on Arrighetti’s status on UL’s staff. Notice he wore jersey number 32 in Tuesday’s gem – the same number last year’s ace Brandon Young wore prior to signing with the Baltimore Orioles during the offseason.
Young was 3-0 with a 1.09 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 24.2 innings last season. Young begin as a mid-week starter, then quickly went from Sunday to Saturday and ended up on Friday when the season was canceled.
“It’s no accident that I put Spencer Arrighetti in Brandon Young’s number, number 32,” Deggs said. “So we’ve got big plans for him. He just needs to continue to keep his head down, work and be ready when called upon.”
Frankly, Arrighetti is blown away by the comparison.
“I watched Brandon last season after I committed,” he admitted. “That guy is electric. I look up to him in a lot of ways. To me, it was just a number. Then I kind of realized a little that maybe they see a little bit of me in him.
“I would love to think they see a little bit of me in him because that guy is incredible. What he did here last year was amazing. I would love to come close to that this year.”
Now Arrighetti’s future looks altogether bright as his new-found confidence teams with even more expertise from UL’s coaching staff.
“Now that I’m here, it’s been the same kind of drive I felt my freshman year, the same kind of drive to compete but now I feel 100 times more prepared,” he said. “The staff we have here now is incredible. The fans are incredible. I have never felt more accepted, more welcomed, more loved by a team in my life. It’s an incredible group of guys we have here.”