UL coach Michael Desormeaux doesn’t foresee any changes in the quarterback situation for the Ragin’ Cajuns this week leading into the 4 p.m. game Saturday against Arkansas State at Cajun Field.
For the second straight game, backup Ben Wooldridge is expected to take all of the first-team snaps in practice and start the game.
“But certainly with the information we have right now, I would not expect (starter) Chandler (Fields) to be in position to take all the first-team reps, nor should we at this point," Desormeaux said. "Right now, I think Chandler is probably doubtful for this week.”
Desormeaux said Fields wasn’t able to practice leading up to the Marshall game.
“Like I said with Chandler, I think Chandler understands that he’s got to make sure that he’s honest with us about the way that he feels,” Desormeaux said. “I think the first game, I think he just wanted to play. He’s tough and he’s competitive.
“We’re going to do everything we can to get him back as good as we can, but yeah, as of right now, it would be Ben taking the first-team reps. I hope we can get Chandler back either this week or next week where at least he could start practicing a little bit more.”
In his absence, Wooldridge led arguably the offense’s best effort of the season, considering the respect most have for Marshall’s defense, in a 23-13 victory Wednesday.
“Offensively, it was much better as far as just operating within the offense and within the system,” Desormeaux said. “The identifications were real good upfront. We were on the same page 90% of the game. The quarterback and receivers were in sync a little bit.”
Desormeaux called the Marshall win the top team performance of the season. The evidence included Wooldridge's play; kicker Kenny Almendares making all three of his field goals, including a career-high 52-yarder; and safety Bralen Trahan winning Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week recognition after a career-high 12 tackles with an interception.
The Cajuns are happy to be back at home after a long trip from West Virginia that Desormeaux ranked as the second-worst of his football career, arriving home at 6 a.m. Thursday because of having to re-route a flight to Baton Rouge. He said his worst one was getting back at 6:30 a.m. after a 6-0 win at Florida Atlantic in 2006.
“It was a challenge,” he said of the ride home. “Made it better when you win, though, I can tell you that. It’s worse when you lose.
“It was a rough trip back, but it’s part of the story. The kids will never forget it.”
Back to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Sun Belt play, the Cajuns begin a critical two-game stretch against Arkansas State (2-5, 1-3 Sun Belt) and Southern Mississippi (3-3, 1-1).
Desormeaux warns against overlooking the visiting Red Wolves.
“If you’ve been around Louisiana football for any amount of time, you know how big of a game that always is,” he said. “That’s a football team, they’re close right now. Their record might not say it, but every game in the fourth quarter, they’re either winning or they’re right on their heels.”
The Red Wolves were 2-10 last season. In their first five Sun Belt games last season, ASU was beaten by an average of 19.7 points per game in four of them. In the other, UL needed a 20-play, 90-yard drive over more than 10 minutes to win by one point.
Throw out the blowout win over Grambling and the blowout loss at Ohio State this season, and Arkansas State certainly has displayed obvious improvement.
The Red Wolves lost to Old Dominion 29-26 but led 26-21 in the fourth quarter; lost to Memphis 44-32 after leading 32-31 in the fourth; lost to James Madison 42-20 despite trailing only 28-20 in the fourth; and lost to Southern Miss 20-19 after leading 19-7 in the final period.
“Long story short, the quarterback is playing well,” Desormeaux said. “The guy’s a tremendous athlete. He plays well on offense. He makes them go. They’re scoring a lot better than they did last year and then defensively, they’ve got some guys upfront that are hard to handle in 1-on-1 situations.”