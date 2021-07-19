Levi Lewis named to Maxwell Award watch list
UL super senior quarterback Levi Lewis has been recognized as a member of the 2021 Maxwell Award Preseason watch list, the club announced Monday.
The award is awarded annually to college football’s most outstanding player.
Lewis is entering his third quarterback as the starting quarterback for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Last season, the Baton Rouge native threw for 2,274 yards and 19 touchdowns in leading UL to a 10-1 record and top 15 finish in the final AP poll.
Lewis enters this season chasing Jake Delhomme’s all-time school records of 64 career passing touchdowns and 9,216 career passing yards. Currently, Lewis has 54 career touchdown passes and 6,286 passing yards. Lewis is one of three quarterbacks nationally to throw for more than 5,000 yards, more than 45 touchdowns, fewer than 11 interceptions and rush for more than eight touchdowns over the last two seasons.
Lewis was a second-team All-Sun Belt selection last season and was named to the Davey O’Brien 2020 Quarterback class.
UL’s Bralen Trahan named to Bednarik watch list
UL junior safety Bralen Trahan was named to the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award Preseason watch list, as announced Monday by the Maxwell Football Club.
The award has been presented to college football’s top defensive player since 1995.
Trahan led the Cajuns’ defense with 13 defended passes and four interceptions and was fourth in total tackles with 48. The 13 defended passes ranked 22nd nationally, while his four interceptions was the highest UL total since Sean Thomas had four in 2013
The former Acadiana High standout earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors and was honored as a third-team All-American by Pro Football Focus.