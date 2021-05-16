MOBILE, Ala. – Brock Appiah and Nathan Fergusson each claimed individual events while the UL Ragin’ Cajuns Track and Field team posted its best finish on the women’s side since 1997 as the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships concluded on Saturday at Jaguar Track.
Kiana Foster earned second-place finishes in both the women’s 100- and 200-meter dash and ran the anchor leg on the Ragin’ Cajuns second-place 4x100-meter relay team as UL finished third overall with 100 points – its best finish on the women’s side since claiming the 1997 SBC title (149.5 points).
John Joseph and Yves Cherubin each earned silver medals in their respective events while Terroll Jolla and Cole Courtois each recorded third-place performances as UL placed fifth overall on the men’s side with 84 points.
Appiah, who also finished fourth overall in the 200-meter dash (20.94), led a 1-3 finish in the men’s 100-meter dash as he crossed the line in 10.39 seconds with teammate Jolla posting a time of 10.50. Appiah ran the anchor leg of the 4x100-meter relay team which recorded a time of 40.24 seconds – UL’s first SBC win in the relay since 1997 – and edging second-place Troy by .01 seconds.
Fergusson ran away with the title in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 51.60 seconds to become UL's first SBC champion in the event since Stacey Fuller in 2008.
Cherubin led a pair of’ Cajuns in the 110-meter hurdles, producing a second-place time of 13.83 seconds.
Joseph and Rylan Theyard finished in the top four in the triple jump with Joseph finishing second (49-10.5) and Theyard fourth (48-8). Courtois cleared 16-5.25 in the men’s pole vault to finish third with Theyard (6-10.75).
Foster earned silver medals in three events – women’s 100-meters, 200-meters and 4x100-meter relay – for UL after clocking a time of 11.55 seconds in the 100, a personal-best 23.62 in the 200 and running the anchor leg in the 4x100 (44.85).
A pair of – Kennedy London and Serenity Rogers – scored points in the women’s 100-meter hurdles with London (13.58) fourth and Rogers (14.15) seventh.
UL added points in a pair of women’s field events with Brooklynne Wilson placing fourth in the discus (163-4) .
Juliette Smith and Ta’La Spates each recorded new school records while Frankie Griffin and freshman Osayi Omorodion each posted second-place finishes in their events on Friday.
Smith perserved her first-day lead in the women’s heptathlon and scoring a school-record 5,483 points to claim the individual title. The senior, who won three of four events on Thursday, finished fourth overall in the long jump (18-8) before placing fifth in both the javelin (125-7) and 800-meters (2:25.96) to edge South Alabama’s Hanna-Mai Vaikla by 42 points and eclipsing Jasmin Fusilier’s school-record (5,137) set at the 2015 SBC Championships.
Spates became the first’ Cajun to eclipse the 55-second mark in the women’s 400-meters, finishing second overall in the preliminaries at a blistering 54.38 seconds and breaking Michelle Nelson’s school record (55.11) set in 1999.
UL women added points from Omorodion who earned a second-place finish in the women’s jump (19-11) with Griffin leading a trio of women’s high jumpers in the scoring column.
Griffin placed second overall, clearing the bar at 5-8.75 .
Also, Ware and Joseph scored in the long jump, Ware third at 24-7.75 and Joseph eighth at 23-9.
On Thursday, Claire Meyers got the Cajuns off to a rousing start with a winning, school-record 168-foot toss in the women's javelin, followed in second by Marla Bienvenu's 160-11 .
In the women's pole vault, Reagann Leleux scored a fifth place with a height of 12-2.25.