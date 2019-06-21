East St. John wide receiver Dontae Fleming had been considering a verbal commitment to UL for quite some time after getting a scholarship offer from the Ragin' Cajuns in April.
"I had been thinking about it for a long time," said Fleming, a first-team all-district selection for the Class 5A Wildcats. "Then it just came to me that I definitely wanted to go there.
"I picked UL because they made me feel at home. Also, I fit in there. It's a great place to be, and it feels great to be a Cajun. No more thinking about it."
The 6-1, 170-pound senior announced his intentions Thursday during a sit-down conversation with coach Billy Napier.
"The coaches had asked me to come over for an unofficial visit," Fleming said. "I was walking around during the day with Coach Napier.
"After he finished talking with me in his office, he asked if I was still trying to make a decision, and I told him I want to be a Ragin' Cajun."
It was an emotional moment for Fleming, who caught 30 passes for 546 yards and five touchdowns with a pair of two-point conversions as a junior.
"When I told coach Napier, he opened the door and there were a lot of people outside," Fleming said. "Coach Napier said, 'We have ourselves a Ragin' Cajun.'
"I'm not going to lie, I was holding tears in."
Tight ends coach Michael Desormeaux was the point man in Fleming's recruitment.
"Coach Desormeaux is awesome," said Fleming, also an all-district outfielder. "He's always texting me. I like that. He recruited me harder than anybody else."
Fleming, who chose the Cajuns over offers from Memphis and UL-Monroe, hails from the same high school as UL senior wide receiver Jarrod Jackson.
"I've been knowing Jarrod since I was nine," Fleming said. "He's a good dude. We always played football in the park when we were growing up."
"Dontae is an excellent football player, but the biggest thing is he's a great young man," said East St. John coach Brandon Brown. "He's an excellent student-athlete, a student of the game, and I knew when I first met him that the sky was the limit.
"He has great parents who have done an excellent job. He told me he's really excited with the family atmosphere in Lafayette, and that's one of the things we're trying to build here as well."