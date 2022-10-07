The process wasn’t new to UL senior guard Jalen Dalcourt.
To the contrary, transition periods was something he had endured way too often during his collegiate basketball career.
Since leaving Lafayette High in 2018, the 6-foot-1 guard traveled to Tallahassee Community College in Florida, then to Iowa Western Community College and even San Jose State in California.
Finally, he signed with his hometown Ragin’ Cajuns and it wasn’t going the way he wanted it to … or so he thought.
“It was really hard,” Dalcourt said. “You have to adapt to everything and get to know everybody all over again. Having to do that fresh all over again was exhausting.”
The psychological toil zapped his energy level.
It also brought doubt. That initially showed up in Dalcourt getting off to a 2-for-14 start from 3-point land.
“Last year, I kind of lacked confidence going into the season,” he admitted. “I was pretty up and down. I was inconsistent.”
Then an early-season injury limited his playing time as well.
“A couple of the times I didn’t play was because of my Achilles,” he revealed. “To be honest, I wasn’t doing enough treatment on it, so I wasn’t really helping myself.”
Had these obstacles occurred the year before at San Jose State, Dalcourt might not have recovered. That year with the Spartans during the pandemic wasn’t easy for Dalcourt.
“It was hard, not being able to see my family and having to handle things on my own,” he said. “Not be able to talk to my brother here and there because we’re in two different time zones.
“Trying to develop a brotherhood with guys on the team. That was really challenging for me over there too. I was so different from them. They were so outgoing and I’m always in the crib. To adjust to that was kind of complicated for me.”
His brother is former Houston basketball standout Corey Davis, who is currently playing professionally overseas.
Playing closer to home, Davis finally got a chance to alter Dalcourt’s path before his junior season at UL was totally lost.
“Oh for sure, he had to get on me,” Dalcourt laughed. “He just said he didn’t recognize who I was out there. I wasn’t being vocal. I wasn’t being aggressive. He’s seen me play all my life, so me not doing the things I was supposed to.
“He was like, ‘What are you doing?’ You’ve been playing this game for three or four years now in college, so it should be easy to you now.”
Basically, Dalcourt was feeling sorry for himself.
“I was being selfish,” he realized. “I was thinking too much for self and not putting the team above myself.”
Listening to his brother’s advice, it all kind of changed.
As soon as his attitude improved, his energy level returned, his minutes went up and so did his execution on the floor.
“I just got out of my own way,” admitted Dalcourt, who averaged 6.2 points and 15.3 minutes a game. “I just got to where I was like, ‘OK, whatever happens, happens.’ If I play two minutes, I play two minutes, so be it.
“I was just so tired of being mad every time I come to practice because I wasn’t playing, so I had to think positive. That was the biggest thing to me – just staying positive and staying confident.”
And most importantly, the team’s play began to improve.
Down the stretch, the Cajuns got hot enough to reach the Sun Belt Tournament finals with Dalcourt being the emotional leader. He scored double figures in six of his last nine games.
“It was so much fun,” Dalcourt said of the strong finish. “We didn’t pressure at all. The night before the game, we got together and were like, ‘Alright y’all. This is a clean slate. Everybody’s record is 0-0. Let’s lock in and buy in as a team.’
“There was a point in time where guys were always complaining about something – offense, defense. We were like, ‘Let’s just do our jobs and come in and play together as brothers.’ That was so much fun.”
This year, Dalcourt plans to hit the ground running.
“He’s been providing great leadership,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “He’s one of the older guys on the team. It’s important to him.”
In addition to his leadership, Dalcourt brings to be a scoring punch and the skills to be a top-notch defender.
“He’s shot it well this summer and he’s good at creating his own shot,” Marlin said. “He can create when it gets close on the (shot) clock.
“He’s definitely getting better defensively. He’s got good length, athletic ability and he’s got pretty good speed. He’s one of our lock-down defenders on the perimeter.”
Dalcourt sees a much smoother start to this upcoming season, which begins Monday, Nov. 7 against Centenary in the Cajundome.
“Our intensity on defense is better,” he said. “You can tell everybody is really locked in defensively. We want to get better defensively. You know offense is going to take care of itself, so our emphasis this year is to guard.
“Last year, we’d be up the whole first half, and then we’d lose the game in the second half, because we weren’t guarding and we had turnovers. So that was the big emphasis this summer – guarding and cutting down on turnovers.”
As tough as last year's start was for him, Dalcourt now wouldn’t change it.
“Honestly, I kind of like the way things panned out,” he reasoned. “Last year, I was really humbled. I kind of had too high of an ego for myself and I kind of wasn’t showing up to practice with energy. Coach Marlin really humbled me and I really had to face it that I’m not that good and I need to work for my spot.
“I’m kind of glad worked out that way, because at the end of the day, I got to grow as a player and I got to get tested mentally. It was a challenge and I just embraced it and just kept pushing.”