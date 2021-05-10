The All-Sun Belt Conference team was released Monday afternoon just one day before the start of the league’s tournament in Troy, Alabama.
As expected, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns swept the big honors with Ciara Bryan being the Player of the Year, Summer Ellyson the Pitcher of the Year and Gerry Glasco the Coach of the Year.
Additionally, the Cajuns had four players on the first team and four others on the second team.
But those honors aren’t top priority for his No. 14-ranked Cajuns these days. Performing to their potential in the actual tournament is.
Top-seeded UL will open play in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament at 10 a.m. Wednesday against the winner of Coastal Carolina vs. UL-Monroe on Tuesday.
“I would love to see us go out for four games in a row and be not only the best team in pregame and the most talented team on the field, but play like the best team — execute the best,” Glasco said. “If we do that, we’ll get four wins.
“There are a lot of reasons to win and I can’t think of any good reason to lose right now.”
In years past, many thought the Cajuns (40-10) might need to win the tournament title to secure a regional host spot. But the NCAA committee has already announced the host sites, and Lamson Park wasn’t on the list.
“I think you can hurt yourself. I’m not sure you can help yourself,” Glasco said. “I think our positioning is such that we’re a solid two seed … probably between the 18- and 22-seed spot.”
Glasco said he’d be a bit concerned about getting an at-large bid if the Cajuns went 0-2 in the tournament, but feels good as long as UL wins at least one.
That’s not really how his mind works, however.
“That’s not how you’d want to enter the postseason,” he said. “We’d like to come out there and make a statement and play well these next four games. We’re going to coach with urgency and play with urgency and take the field with urgency.”
The Cajuns enter the tournament coming off a 2-1 home loss to ULM, which could very well be UL’s first opponent if the Warhawks beat Coastal on Tuesday.
“They were fired up at the end of the game,” Glasco said of ULM's Warhawks. “It looked like they won the World Series. I think they’d want to move on and play us. I’d love to play them again. I think it would be a great time for our ball club to make a statement about who they are. I would love to get a rematch if that happened.”
On the other hand, UL swept Coastal convincingly on the road two weeks ago and “beating a team four times in a row” can be challenging.
“I’d welcome either one of them,” Glasco said. “We just need to get on the field and play.”
The Cajuns are healthier than they’ve been since the beginning of the season. Shortstop Alissa Dalton returned this past weekend, but her spot in the lineup may depend on how she performs in scrimmages.
After hitting her third in her first game back to honor her phenomenal career at UL, Glasco said Dalton may hit later in the order at Troy.
“I want to see her get some good quality hard hits and see her timing back,” he said. “I won’t put her back in that 3-hole in tournament play until we see that she’s got her timing and is comfortable at the plate.”