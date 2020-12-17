The uncertainty involved with COVID-19 throughout the college football season reached its most frustrating point for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns late Thursday evening with the announcement that the Sun Belt Conference’s football championship game has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within a Coastal Carolina position group.
As a result of the stunning development, the Cajuns and Chanticleers will be declared co-champions for 2020.
The Cajuns' football team had already flown to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for the game when they learned the news.
“We are severely disappointed for our student-athletes and staff to not have the opportunity to play in what would have been a truly exciting championship game for the Sun Belt Conference,” said Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard. “For our football program, fans and alumni, we look forward to learning of our bowl destination this weekend.”
It was going to be the highest-profile Sun Belt title game of the first three years of the new format. Coastal Carolina was 11-0 and ranked No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, while the Cajuns (9-1) were ranked No. 17.
“We are very disappointed that the championship game cannot be played, but we are so proud of all of the players and staff members and their hard work during this truly challenging season," said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. "We will honor both teams as 2020 Sun Belt Conference co-champions."
All signs now point toward the Cajuns heading to the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery on Christmas Day and Coastal Carolina going to the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 26.
Had Tulsa upset Cincinnati in the American Association championship game, however, the winner of the Sun Belt game would have been in position to claim a New Year’s Day bowl position.
.