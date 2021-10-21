1. Running game bails out UL
There were a lot of things that weren’t working for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns in Thursday’s tight road win over Arkansas State, but one thing that did was the rushing attack. The Cajuns rushed for a season-high 424 yards in the game. The highlight play was naturally the school-record 99-yard TD run by Montrell Johnson to avoid being cornered deep after a botched kickoff return. But Chris Smith did his part with a 74-yard touchdown run as well.
2. Defense made critical stops
UL’s defense gave up 22 first downs and 413 total yards, so it wasn’t a perfect night. But when it needed to step up big, it did. The biggest one was holding Arkansas State to a field goal after starting a drive at the UL 30 with a 24-21 lead already in hand. Then with the Red Wolves driving across midfield early in the fourth, the defense forced a punt that set up the decisive clock-draining drive.
3. Very sloppy game
First, there was the fumbling. The Cajuns fumbled it four times and lost a critical one to set up a go-ahead touchdown by Arkansas State in the third quarter. Then the Cajuns have seven penalties and critical ones to give the Red Wolves first downs five time for a total of 77 total yards. To make matters worse, Levi Lewis threw an interception returned 35 yards to set up a field goal for a six-point Red Wolves lead.