UL basketball coach Bob Marlin wants his newest point guard to stop and smell the roses on occasion.
What he doesn’t want is for Cedric Russell to stop looking to score, and it’s a pretty good bet that the former Peabody Magnet standout won’t lose his eye for the basket.
“I want Cedric to relax and enjoy college,” Marlin said shortly before the Ragin’ Cajuns rolled to a 95-67 win over Loyola-New Orleans in their Tuesday season opener. “He’s been stressed a little, and I really want him to relax and play. I want him to have success and enjoy his college time and be the player he wants to be, and that’s all in front of him.”
The junior stepped seamlessly into the role that Marcus Stroman had handled so well for the past two seasons in Tuesday’s win, directing UL’s offense to a 53.6% shooting mark while holding Loyola to a 38.5 percentage. The test will be stiffer on Saturday when the Cajuns (1-0) host long-time rival McNeese (0-1) at 7 p.m. at the Cajundome, but Russell’s pointed more to the long-term goal.
“I just want to do better than last year, not just me but as a team,” he said. “We came up short early last year and we’re determined not to do that this year.”
If the Cajuns improve on last season’s 19-13 mark, and make steps to return to the high-water mark of the previous two seasons when they totaled 48 wins, it will likely be on Russell’s shoulders. Instead of being the player roaming the perimeter of opposing defenses and finding soft spots for his long-range shots, he’ll be the distributor for what he says is a plethora of scoring options.
“We have a lot of guys that can score the ball,” Russell said. “We have a really versatile team, guys that can play different positions. Some times we can do a big lineup or a small lineup, a fast lineup or a defensive lineup. We’re going to surprise people with how versatile we are.”
Against Loyola, the 6-foot-2 Alexandria product aired only six shots, making four including a 3-for-5 effort outside the newly-expanded three-point arc. Mostly, he was content to set up teammates, with the rest of the healthy starters (Trajan Wesley left early with a sprained ankle) and the top substitutes with the most minutes all taking at least two more shots than Russell.
“He’d done a solid job running the team in practice, pushing the ball when we needed it but shooting when he’s had the opportunity,” Marlin said. “He’s a third-team preseason All-Sun Belt guard because of that shooting and I think he’ll finish higher than that, but what he’s done everywhere else has been huge for our team.”
Russell had only two assists Tuesday to go with his 11 points and four rebounds, playing only 24 minutes as part of Marlin’s lineup shuffling throughout the opener. Only three of the 11 players who saw action against Loyola were part of UL’s 2018-19 squad, and four of the five double-figure scorers against the Wolf Pack were new faces.
That puts a premium on developing chemistry, something that Russell said isn’t going to be a problem.
“I watched guys like Bryce Washington, Jonathan Stove, Marcus, and saw the way they led,” Russell said. “Some guys are more vocal leaders, some guys are more by example. But seeing how those guys controlled what they could control, and how they cared about the group as a whole, they made sure everyone’s on the right page.
“That’s what they did for me. I remember my first day here and seeing those guys, and now I’m that guy. It’s kind of surreal, but time waits for no one. You have to embrace it and handle what you have to handle.”
That means handling the ball a lot more. Russell played point guard his senior year when he was a top-five national combo guard and the No. 5 player in Louisiana by ESPN.com. His skills led Peabody to a 38-3 record and its eighth Class 3A state title, and he was the MVP in the state title game.
Russell averaged 9.7 points at the two-guard last year and was third on the squad in assists, although his 47 was well behind Stroman’s national top-10 total of 214 assists in 32 games. Russell’s assist total may not reach those numbers, since he knows his style will be a big change at the point.
“Me and Marcus are two completely different types of point guards,” he said. “He was a pass-first, give up a wide open layup for a three-pointer, and there’s nothing wrong with that. He was amazing with what he could do. I’ve been a scorer my whole life but I had enough ball skills and control to play the one. For me, I think it’s harder for someone to guard the point with the way I can shoot the ball. Teams have to defend at a higher level.”
That should open things up more for Baton Rouge newcomer forwards Jalen Johnson and Kobe Julien and postman Dou Gueye of Senegal, who started Thursday and each scored at least 15 points and had six rebounds.
“We have a lot of talent,” Russell said. “I think it’s going to be fun to watch.”