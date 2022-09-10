Before getting into trying to figure out exactly who this 2022 UL Ragin’ Cajuns football team is two weeks into the season, let’s at least take a moment to appreciate what took place Saturday evening at Cajun Field.
It’s one thing to be clearly superior to an opponent and just steamrolled it for seven consecutive touchdown drives.
But that’s not what happened in UL’s 49-21 win Saturday.
UL’s first five possessions of the game produced nothing. When the 1 hour and 3 minute lightning delay came with 3:14 left in the second quarter, the Cajuns had more penalty yards (80) than total yards on offense (58).
It was looking ugly, really ugly.
For many, the narrative looking back on this game will be the long delay sparked the Cajuns, but that’s not entirely accurate either. On the first drive after returning, UL’s defense allowed Eastern Michigan to drive 88 yards on 12 plays in 3:26 to take a 14-0 lead into the half.
UL’s offense then punted after four plays on its first possession after the long break.
Somehow out of all of that negativity, the Cajuns turned the tide to the tune of a 49-point second half.
It was incredible how quickly the tide turned. In 11:49 of game time, the Cajuns put up four touchdowns. Before the run was over, it was seven straight touchdown drives … seemingly out of nothing.
For those of us at Cajun Field on Nov. 6, 1982, Saturday’s win was strangely similar. The Cajuns were down 26-0 at the half that night, before quarterback Dwight Prudhomme’s long TD run ignited a 40-point explosion in the second half for a 40-26 win.
Those kind of games are sad for the impatient fans who left early, but great for those who stayed.
OK, so now it’s time to figure out what exactly that 49-point second half means.
It’s really hard to say.
It kind of reminds me of the old game show ‘To Tell The Truth” – would the real UL offense please stand up.
In four halves so far this season, it’s been almost perfect for two halves and completely awful in the other two.
“Last week wasn’t the same as this week in my opinion (comparing two bad halves),” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “Last week wasn’t the same as this week in my opinion (comparing two bad halves). Last week, we moved the ball. We just didn’t finish drives and didn’t score. (Saturday) It was awful in the first half offensively. I don’t know really how you explain it. One guy here and one guy there, but it was an accumulation of errors that kind of keep you from rolling. Playing good offense and playing good ball, everyone’s got to be on the same page all the time.”
Saturday’s second half certainly illustrated the passing game’s potential. Michael Jefferson had five catches for 80 yards and a score, while John Stephens added three grabs for 103 yards and a touchdown.
The tight ends continue to flourish as well with all three catching touchdown passes in the second half.
“Early on, we weren’t throwing in some looks that I thought we could have thrown it and gotten the ball out,” Desormeaux said. “And we weren’t running it very well. Everyone’s got a role to play and they’ve got to do it really well.
“We didn’t change what we were going to do in the second half. We didn’t go in there and reinvent what we were going to do. It’s the same call sheet. It’s the same thing. It’s a lot easier to find good plays when you’re rolling and you’ve got guys who are executing the way they’re supposed to.”
The running backs all had their moments as well. Chris Smith’s 20-yard TD run was encouraging after a slow start for him, and Terrence Williams (9-30), Jacob Kibodi (8-36) and Dre’lyn Washington (8-454, 1 TD) all show flashes..
And yet, something still feels a little shaky.
The one thing to keep in mind about this offense through the ups and downs so far is it hasn’t turned over the ball yet.
While some things have changed, that major characteristic of the Billy Napier era at UL has certainly carried over.
The defense has responded in that area as well – with two interceptions in the opener and five total turnovers against Eastern Michigan.
“Like (defensive coordinator) coach (LaMar) Morgan says, if we get two turnovers or more, we’re going to win the game,” safety Kam Pedescleaux said.
Even the defense, though, has shown a few cracks at times this season.
Getting cornerback Trey Amos back for Rice would help the rotation in the secondary, but so did Saturday’s comeback.
“I feel like this is a great experience for the guys who haven’t been playing (last year),” Pedescleaux said. “They know what it feels like to come from behind and now they and believe that this team can stay together and win.”
For those UL fans still concerned, that’s fair, but don’t forget the Cajuns have covered the spread in both games. Last year’s team was 0-2 vs. the spread at this point.
One aspect of this year’s UL club fans should probably stop questioning is the utilization of two quarterbacks. It’s still not a two-quarterback system in its truest form, because Ben Wooldridge’s entries into the game are predetermined, not based on Chandler Fields’ play.
Wooldridge was spectacular in Saturday’s win.
For those fans down right angry or frustrated, just try to breathe and give the staff a chance to fix the issues.
“For us, I knew we’d have some inconsistencies,” Desormeaux said. “I knew we’d have some growing pains going through this thing a little bit. We’ve been fortunate enough to overcome them, but you certainly have to get them fixed.”
Through two games, we know Eric Garror is really good and most of the defense is as well.
The offense still has a lot to prove.
We also know the nation’s longest winning streak lives on, so don’t waste the opportunities to enjoy the wins while they keep coming.