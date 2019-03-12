Cedric Russell wasn’t just a good high school basketball player.
He was a star.
And he didn’t play for any just old high school basketball team.
He played for a Hall of Fame coach in Charles Smith at Peabody, one of the state’s most successful programs ever.
So when Russell signed with the UL Ragin’ Cajuns in October 2016, fans had high hopes about what was possible during his collegiate career.
Early in his freshman season, even UL coach Bob Marlin described Russell by saying: "He’s got the swag."
Those through-the-roof expectations didn’t die down in his first three games when he scored 15, 15 and 20 points, including five 3-pointers in his first collegiate game at Ole Miss.
But the summer before his freshman season, a doctor discovered a crack in Russell's foot. Then the summer before this sophomore year, that crack resulted in a broken foot.
It was the first time Russell — whose Cajuns will open Sun Belt Conference tournament play at 5 p.m. Thursday at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans — had never dealt with an injury in his career.
That swagger was gone.
“Coming into this year, I sat out two summers in a row,” Russell said. “I put on some weight. I kept telling myself that I wasn’t going to let it change me. But in all actuality, it did change me. I had to adapt to the fact that I had a screw in my foot now.
“For a minute, I wasn’t doing what I know how to do and it was messing with me mentally. I had to refocus and regather myself.”
In his final two seasons at Peabody, Russell averaged 22.4 and 23.1 points per game, regularly lighting the scoreboard from the perimeter.
It wasn’t that he just assumed success would automatically transfer.
“Honestly, there are levels to every step of the way,” he said. “I knew I wasn’t going to just go to the college level and just dominate like I did in high school. It’s almost like a rebuild mode.
“No one wants to go from high to low and take a back seat, but it’s all part of building that character and building that person that got you to that high point in the first place.”
After that red-hot start at UL, very little came easy for Russell. Over his next 44 games, the former state champion at Peabody reached double figures only five times. His highest total during that lengthy stretch was 15 points.
“I had people in my corner, telling me things like ‘Tough people last; tough times don’t,’ and I appreciated that,” Russell said. “At the end of the day, I had to do it for myself. I had to get a different approach to the game. I started meditating and just working on my inner self.”
Once the calendar turned to February this season, something began working. Signs of the old Cedric Russell returns, reaching double figures in eight of the final nine games of the regular season.
In a Feb. 23 road game against first-place Texas State, Russell exploded for a team-high 25 points in a performance that reminded Marlin of a certain player.
“He reminded me of the way he played in high school on Saturday,” Marlin said of that game. “He took the ball to the goal; he scored in traffic; he scored from the 3-point line.”
Three games later when leading scorer JaKeenan Gant departed early in foul trouble, Russell took over, nailing five 3-pointers and set another career high with 34 points.
“After that I game, now I’m starting to get it back,” Russell said. “It felt good, because at one point in time, my mind was kind of blown.
“But after that game, was like, ‘OK, this is the guy we recruited.’ ”
On one hand, Russell attributed “praying and just staying in the gym” as two reasons he’s flourished of late, he also credits his teammates.
“I know these guys have a lot of trust in me to come out and play the way I know how to play,” said Russell, who is now averaging 9.6 points while hitting 36.1 percent from 3-point range and 81.1 percent at the line. “I feel like their trust is giving me my confidence and my swagger back. I appreciated them for baring with me through the year.”
Russell’s resurgence has played a critical role in the Cajuns winning six of their last eight games.
“We knew when we recruited him that he was capable," Marlin said. "Cedric’s fought through it. In games that he hasn’t shot the ball well, he’s still fought hard.
“We had high hopes for Cedric. He’s had a foot setback twice in his career and surgery that set him back. But he’s improving, he’s stuck with it and I’m certainly happy for him.”