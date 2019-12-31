Two teams enduring disappointing seasons so far will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cajundome.

For South Alabama, it was supposed to be a stellar campaign. The Jaguars were the preseason favorite to win the Sun Belt behind a pair of first-team preseason All-Sun Belt performers in Jay Ajayi and Trhae Mitchell.

Instead, South Alabama visits Lafayette on Thursday with a record of 7-6 overall and 0-2 in league play after two home double-figure loses to Appalachian State (81-71) and Coastal Carolina (81-69).

Mitchell, meanwhile, is averaging just 9.9 points and 5.1 rebounds so far this season.

+4 Cajuns overmatched in 85-77 loss to UC Santa Barbara UC Santa Barbara wanted to exploit its size and rebounding advantage Sunday, and the visiting Gauchos did that in a big way.

“They were beaten on the backboard both games,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “The team that rebounds the best in this game will have a great opportunity to win on Thursday.”

The Jaguars will start five seniors – three of which are fifth-year seniors. UL won’t start a single senior.

On the flip side, Marlin’s Cajuns are 5-8 overall and 0-2 in league play and have lost five of their last six games.

UL has already lost three key performers for the season and has been without senior guard P.J. Hardy for much of the season – first with a suspension and more recently with an injury.

“Our guys are trying really hard. I thought last night they did a really good job with a positive assist-to-turnover ratio,” Marlin said. “We shared the ball. We had multiple guys that made 3-pointers. We shot the ball pretty well.

“We’re getting better as a team. Our offense was definitely better last (Sunday) night since Kobe (Julien) went out (with injury).”

The Cajuns lost to UC-Santa Barbara 85-77 Sunday, despite shooting 9-of-20 from 3-point land.

The problem came on the board, getting outrebounded 36-22.

“We’ve got to make multiple efforts and come up with that 50-50 ball,” Marlin said. “We need to try to get 75 percent of the 50-50 balls that are loose.

“We get beat off the dribble, we get called for touch fouls sometimes. “We’re just not in position. We need to do a better job.”

With Julien out for the season, an even bigger rebounding burden falls on 6-8 junior transfer Tirus Smith. The problem there is Smith has had foul trouble issues.

“We played a little bit of zone last night to help in that area,” Marlin said of Smith. “He plays so hard. He gets called for a lot of touch fouls. Most of them are on rebounds, which I certainly like. He’s in there battling. He’s the one guy that’ll battle.”

Cajuns face critical Sun Belt home opener Saturday against Little Rock Two teams coming off memorable Sun Belt Conference openers will square off at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Cajundome.

In other words, Marlin is still a little sore about the fact UL’s inside players combined for zero rebounds against Santa Barbara.

“That was the same number that I got,” Marlin said.

By contrast, the Gauchos had 13 offensive rebounds.

From the beginning, UL’s roster size has been an issue and it continues to be.

So much so that freshman walk-on Jaylon Williams joined the team after Christmas to give it 10 players for practice.

The 6-2, 185-pound Williams, who averaged 28.7 points a game during his senior season at Centerville, went out of state to a prep school and then returned “homesick.”

He recently enrolled at UL.

“He’s a nice young man,” Marlin said. “He can shoot the ball. We were fortunate to get him here and get him on campus.”

Thursday’s matchup with South Alabama will be followed by a 7 p.m. Saturday meeting with Troy.

“All we can do is try to improve and share the ball,” Marlin said. “Just be positive with them. We’re shooting the ball well and we’re doing some other things well. We’re not going to get more size. We’re not going to rebound individually a lot better throughout this season, but we need to continue to work on our block out and the things we need to do to improve.

“To me it’s about player development. It’s tough being shorthanded when you go into a battle but that’s life and we have to deal with it.”