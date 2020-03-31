Go figure, UL baseball coach Matt Deggs looked at the decision the NCAA Division I Council faced in Monday’s vote on the future of spring sports student-athletes as like … well, a baseball game.

“I look at it like this, you have to play five innings for it to be a regulation game,” Deggs explained. “Five innings is past halfway to nine and we weren’t even halfway. “Metaphorically, if you look at it in that regard in terms of a game when you apply it to a season, they made the right decision.”

In baseball circles, that means instead of just being allowed to have 27 players on scholarship and 35 total on the roster, teams can now add returning seniors to those totals.

In UL’s case with potentially five seniors returning, the Cajuns could have as many as 32 players on scholarship and 40 players on the roster next spring.

“Yeah, I thought that was the best decision they could come up with,” Deggs said. “With all the factors and everything they had to work with, I was really pleased with the decision they came to.

“I was glad to see that they blanketed everybody and not just a specific (senior) class. I think the point of this whole thing is they did right by the guys who are currently playing.”

Deggs said he isn’t issuing any deadline for his five seniors to communicate their wishes. That group includes: outfielders Brennan Breaux and Gavin Bourgeois and the pitching trio of Brandon Young, Austin Bradford and Jack Burk.

“The seniors that we have are all really good kids and really good players,” Deggs said. “We would love to have them back. I’ve talked to several of them and I feel good about them coming back. There’s no deadlines or anything like that.

“Our focus right now really and truly, especially with what they’re going through, is making sure that we finish as strong as we can in the classroom.”

If most or all five do elect to return, however, Deggs acknowledges the competition will be even tougher next season when the new recruiting class is added to the current roster.

“No doubt,” Deggs said. “Every team is unique to its own. With the amount of talent and depth, it’s going to create a very competitive environment and iron sharpens iron. To be able to get after it every single day, I think it’s a good thing.”

While experience is a plus, Deggs doesn’t view this unusual roster makeup as a negative.

“Once you get here, I’ve had a lot of freshman All-Americans and I’ve had a seniors that have gone on and signed and had great professional careers,” Deggs said. “The baseball, the bat and the glove doesn’t know how old you are. If you can play, you can play.

“There’s no coach in America that doesn’t play the best guy. When it boils down to it, the entire thing is based on competition. No matter what business you’re in, you’re going to have to compete to get to where you want to go.”

Other big issues for baseball programs these days are the Major Leagues draft and the recruiting process.

The draft has already been pushed back from June to July. Reports say it’ll only be between five and 10 rounds, instead of the normal 40 rounds.

On one hand, that could be a break for Division I college coaches.

“That’s the biggest pins and needles times of the year for a Division I coach, especially at a good program,” Deggs said. “Having five or 10 rounds, whatever they decide to do, it does initially – for a guy who can look into the future a little bit with your professional glasses - kinds of clears things up and you’re able to be a little more accurate on who you believe will be here.”

On the other hand, the fact the draft is now in July creates other issues.

“Yeah, it’s nerve-wracking for sure,” Deggs said. “You try to set your roster where you think you can manage it and then you start depending on x, y and z to happen and that doesn’t come around until July.

“If somebody you were depending on gets popped in July and doesn’t sound until the end of the July and schools starts July 24th, the odds of replacing that guy aren’t very good.”

Deggs said he’ll be “watching three of four guys real close” when it comes to UL signees in the July draft.

Meanwhile, UL’s staff must cope with the no-eyes-on recruiting style due to coronavirus social distancing.

“You’ve got to work over the phone,” Deggs said. “It’s not ideal for sure. You had a list of guys that you wanted to get our and see play in the spring. So anything that you do right now is through their coach or talking to them on the phone. But everybody’s in the same boat.

“Everybody’s team is a little bit different, but everybody’s dealing with the same set of circumstances.”

All in all, Deggs is confident in his program’s direction despite the frustration of the season’s premature ending.

“I like our ball club,” Deggs said. “I like the way we were playing. I think we’ve got a chance to be really good next year. At the end of the day, I think the NCAA made the right decision.”