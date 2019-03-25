For those UL football fans always a bit fascinated with the added bonus of adding the tight end to the Ragin’ Cajuns passing attack, perhaps 2019 will provide a little relief.

After all, it’s been quite a dry spell.

It’s been eight years since a UL tight end caught at least 20 passes. That 2011 season was also the last time a tight end collected as many as 200 yards receiving in a season.

And yes, it’s been that long since a tight end caught more than four touchdowns in a season.

That season obviously was the end of the heyday for tight ends with Ladarius Green catching 51 passes for 606 yards and eight touchdowns that season.

In fact, if you go back to 2009, Green was even joined by teammate Luke Aubrey as the top receivers on the team. Green had 32 catches for 533 yards and two touchdowns, while Aubrey added 41 grabs for 456 yards and three scores.

Obviously, the 2019 season doesn’t have any tight ends who like look like Green, who caught 149 passes for 2,201 yards and 22 TDs in his UL career at UL — or resembling a Calvin James in 1977 for those who can remember that far back.

Nor does anyone think that’s a good idea, with receivers like Ja’Marcus Bradley still around.

But could the position be somewhat of a threat this fall?

Offensive coordinator Rob Sale didn’t make any big promises.

But he did offer up a few reasons for hope.

“Johnny Lumpkin is our wideout there right now,” Sale said. “He’s (two years from being) a junior-college player, so he’s just like an offensive line(man) with his vocabulary coming back. Him knowing what to do. There was a couple of times last year where I don’t know if he knew 100 percent what to do.

“I think he’s mastered the routine now, getting all those reps building up.”

Lumpkin is a 6-foot-6, 266-pound redshirt junior who certainly looks the part.

He only had six receptions for 67 yards a year ago but was only surpassed by Matt Barnes (16-125, 1 TD) among tight ends last season.

That bar shouldn’t be tough to leap, but some were hoping to see the Cajuns tight ends easily fly over that low standard for a change.

The top candidate is redshirt sophomore Chase Rogers. Just before Rogers’ arrival from Mississippi in 2017, there was hope Nick Byrne could provide some numbers at tight end, but his best season was 14 catches for 135 yards.

Rogers caught 61 passes for 1,042 yards and 12 TDs as a St. Stanislaus senior in Bay St. Louis. In part because of injuries, he’s been limited to eight receptions for 85 yards and a score in two seasons.

“He’s a talented young man,” Sale said of Rogers, who is still on modified duty this spring after off-season shoulder surgery. “We had him for the back half of the season last year.”

But from what he’s seen so far, Sale is still convinced it’s possible Rogers could reverse the trend.

“He can,” Sale said. “He has receiver skills. He can separate from man-to-man, and he can catch the ball and do something with it afterwards. Some tight ends can go 5 yards, catch the ball and get dropped. Chase can do something with it. He’s a special cat. He can play.”