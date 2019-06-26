UL softball catcher Lexie Comeaux of Tomball, Texas has been nominated for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year Award, which recognizes graduating female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

Comeaux was a standout performer for the Ragin’ Cajuns on the diamond and in the classroom, twice earning all-conference recognition from the Sun Belt Conference (2017, 2019), as well as an NFCA All-Region nod in 2017. As a student, she earned Academic Honor Roll status from the conference three times (2015, 2018, 2019).

Leadership was a strong suit for Comeaux, as her efforts helped UL to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances during her career, as well as three conference championships.

Comeaux’s senior season was one to remember, as she hit .321 from the plate (43-for-134) with eight home runs and 10 doubles. She ranked second on the squad in RBI with 43, despite routinely hitting from the No. 8 spot of head coach Gerry Glasco’s lineup. She recorded a league-best 23 RBIs in conference games and recorded multiple RBI in all but two Sun Belt series.

Next, conferences will select up to two nominees each from the pool of school nominees. Then, the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.

The selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division from the Top 30 and announce the nine finalists in September. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then will choose the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year.